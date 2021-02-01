Robotic Drilling Market Research Report and Forecasting 2025

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the robotic drilling market 2020 to post a growth rate of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023 (appraisal period). Since achieving a valuation of approximately USD 650 Bn in 2017, robotic drilling market is all set to touch a valuation of more than USD 940 Bn by 2023-end, despite the COVID-19 impact. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

You may also be interested in : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/robotic-drilling-market-2021-impressive-growth-rate-industry-size-competitive-landscape-massive-cagr-development-and-business-strategies-2021-01-12?tesla=y

Key Drivers and Main Deterrents

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the oil & gas industry had been seeing rapid growth, given the rising demand for fossil-fuel in light of the increasing urbanization and the exploding population in emerging countries like India and China. However, since the advent of SARS-CoV-2 in China and its rapid spread around the world, the oil & gas industry was heavily impacted due to the lockdown that was imposed across countries. The cost and demand of crude oil decreased as a result of the novel coronavirus hitting the drilling activities, which considerably slowed down the growth rate of the robotics drilling market.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6661

The pandemic has shut down several businesses, with the manufacturing facilities halted and productions delayed. These factors have been quite unfavorable for the robotic drilling market. However, as the main benefit of robotic drilling is that it can be used as an alternative to human drilling; it has emerged as a useful tool in the COVID-19 era. These machines help maintain the distance between the workers and anything that can be harmful to their health. Robotic drilling systems also facilitate smooth and safe operations, which also diminishes the scope for errors that are expected from humans. Thus, it is safe to say that the pandemic has boosted the market growth to some extent, post the lockdown.

The robotic drilling industry has been observing a surge in the use of hydraulic arm to remove drill-pipe and reduce human interference while also saving time. Advanced hydraulic arms are being launched continuously in the market, which are fast gaining the attention of more end-users worldwide. This can boost the growth scope of the robotic drilling market in the following years.

To illustrate, in June 2020, a group of researchers from Université de Sherbrooke (Canada) built a hydraulic powered robotic arm that is placed at the waist, and is able to move close to nine feet per second. The arm consists of clutches that allows it to grasp objects that weigh up to 11 pounds.

Segmental Review

The robotic drilling market has been considered for installation type, component as well as application.

Installation types included in the market study are retrofit and new builds. The retrofit installation type is the leading segment, and can even gain the fastest expansion rate during the conjectured period.

The key components covered in the report include hardware and software. Between these, the market for the hardware components can observe better growth while the software component market can witness higher growth rate in the years ahead.

The main application areas of robotic drilling include onshore and offshore. Onshore applications are expected to surge at a formidable pace, making it the leading segment in the global market.

Regional Insight

APAC/Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa/MEA, Europe and North America are considered as the key markets for robotic drilling systems.

North America can be one of the biggest gainers in the global robotic drilling market as a result of the escalating number of drilling activities, especially across Canada and the United States/U.S. The U.S. is largely focused on the expansion of the shale gas resources to accelerate the oil and gas productions, which can benefit the market. The major drilling contractors in the region are increasingly imposing safety norms that can also induce growth in the use of robotic drilling.

The APAC market’s growth rate is anticipated to be quite rapid in the coming years, since the demand for crude oil, particularly in India, has risen exponentially in recent years. Apart from this, the fast adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and IoT has led to a higher uptake of automation, proving to be favorable for the robotic drilling market in the region.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6661

Renowned Industry Companies

Odfjell Drilling

Nabors – Rds

Sekal

Weatherford International

Huisman Equipments

Rigarm

Drillmec

Automated Rig Technologies

Ensign Energy Services

National Oilwell Varco

Latest Related Report Explores :

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mechanical-energy-storage-market-2021-overview-price-trend-business-operation-data-research-methodology-potential-targets-analysis-forecast-2023-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/boiler-system-market-2021-size-comprehensive-research-report-by-key-insights-regional-trends-and-upcoming-strategies-by-forecast-2022-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/series-compensation-system-market-2021-growth-outlook-insights-epidemiology-emerging-trends-product-profiles-and-manufacturing-process-analysis-2021-2025-2021-01-12?tesla=y

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]