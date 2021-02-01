Underbalanced Drilling Market 2021 Overview, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Underbalanced Drilling Market” report, discusses the impact of different factors on the market. As per MRFR analysis, the global underbalanced drilling market can expand at 5.24% CAGR by 2024.

The underbalanced drilling industry is expected to boom in the years to come due to the increased number of drilling activities concerning oil and gas wells. The underbalanced drilling market 2020 can experience a surge as the technique replaces the conventional overbalanced drilling techniques. The underbalanced drilling market size is expected to increase through the evaluation period owing to the growing demand for crude oil. The underbalanced drilling market share in different regions is largely dependent of the demographic factors.

Increase in urban population, increase in exploration and drilling activities, and the identification of new gas and oil deposits are other causes that can prompt the expansion of the underbalanced drilling market. The availability of various oil and gas operators and their heavy investments in the oil and gas are impacting the price of crude oil. The growing demand for crude oil due to increase in urban mass can trigger the growth of the underbalanced market. In addition, numerous dealers of underbalanced drilling market are focused on signing agreements and contracts with oil and gas operators, which can induce growth to underbalanced drilling market in the near future.

Segmental Study

The study of the underbalanced drilling global market is based on technique and application.

The technique-based segments of the underbalanced drilling market are gas injection, lightweight drilling fluids, and foam injection. The foam injection segment hold numerous growth prospects of the market. Foam injections provide better efficiency in well-hole cleaning process. Hence, considered as the highly preferred underbalanced drilling technique.

The application-based segments of the underbalanced drilling market are offshore and onshore. The offshore segment can surge at the highest CAGR value across the assessment period. The rise in exploration activities in regions, such as deep and ultra-deep can prompt the expansion of the market. Oil and gas operators are heavily investing in onshore drilling activities by the implementation of advanced drilling methods, such as underbalanced drilling. This can boost the expansion of the global onshore underbalanced drilling market.

Regional Study

North America can lead in the global underbalanced drilling services market. In US, the growing discovery of shale reserves and the existence of numerous private oil companies can impel the expansion of North America underbalanced drilling services market.

Latin America is anticipated to secure a significant share in the global underbalanced drilling services market in the review period. It is due to the discoveries of oil reserves and substantial shale in the Venezuela and Amazon basin the market in Latin America can boom. Venezuela, Mexico, and Brazil are lucrative regions in Latin America for the underbalanced drilling market. In Mexico, the underbalanced drilling services market is expected to surge at a considerable pace as numerous oil wells have been spotted in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Middle East and Africa region is a lead producer of oil in the globe. Increase in offshore developments and high number of discoveries in the Red Sea region that includes regions, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are anticipated to drive the underbalanced drilling services market in MEA.

Key Players

STRATA Energy Services (Australia)

Air Drilling Associates Inc. (US)

Beyond Energy (Canada)

Kinley Exploration LLC (US)

Schlumberger Limited (US)

Halliburton Inc. (US)

Weatherford International (US)

National Oilwell Varco (US)

Ensign Energy Services (Canada)

Precision Air Drilling Services Inc. (US)

