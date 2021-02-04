Busbar Trunking System Market 2021 Insights, Competitive Approach and Future Forecast 2025

The global busbar trunking system market is expected to exhibit a strong 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period till 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global busbar trunking system market is analyzed in great detail in the report, including a detailed historical overview of the market explaining the movement of the market through the historical review period.

This information is then further used to make studied projections about the global busbar trunking system market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period till 2023. Major factors and trends affecting the global busbar trunking system market are explained in detail in the report. The leading players operating in the global busbar trunking system market are also examined in detail in the report. The competitive landscape of the global busbar trunking system market is thus explained in detail in the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global busbar trunking system market is also explained in the report.

Busbar trunking systems are a prefabricated electrical distribution system covered in a protective enclosure. Busbar trunking systems include components such as fittings, devices, straight lengths, elbows, and accessories. They have widespread application in industrial and commercial applications in order to enable a safe, secure, and efficient power distribution network. The industrial applications of busbar trunking systems are likely to remain important in the coming years due to the growing government support to regulations that mandate the use of efficient power distribution networks across the industrial sector.

The industrial sector requires reliable power distribution in order to enable smooth operation of the various devices used in the sector. The power distribution also needs to be safe in order to protect the devices used in the sector and avoid overloads. Busbar trunking systems enable secure and reliable distribution of power through the entire operation, allowing smooth operation of the various industrial tools and devices.

Growing commercial use of busbar trunking systems in data centers is also likely to be a major driver for the global busbar trunking system market over the forecast period. Data centers are increasingly being used in the commercial sector, as the digitalization of various enterprises has driven the demand for data centers. Increasing use of cloud infrastructure is also likely to be a major driver for data centers in the coming years, leading to growing demand for busbar trunking systems. The increasing demand for innovations to make the power distribution in data centers safe and entirely reliable and predictable is likely to lead to significant growth of the busbar trunking system market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global busbar trunking system market include

DBTS Industries SDN BHD

Busbar Services

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Legrand SA

C&S Electric Ltd.

General Electric

Siemens AG

Larsen & Toubro

Eaton Corporation plc

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global busbar trunking system market is segmented on the basis of end user, conductor type, insulation, power rating, and region.

By end use, the global busbar trunking system market is segmented into industrial, commercial, large residential, and transportation. The industrial sector is likely to remain a major consumer in the global busbar trunking system market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global busbar trunking system market over the forecast period due to the growing industrialization in the region. Growing industrial and commercial construction in the region is likely to remain a major driver for the busbar trunking system market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

