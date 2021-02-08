Electric Motors Market 2021 Supply-Demand, Production Cost and Share Analysis – 2025

The global electric motors market is expected to expand at 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising production of electric vehicles, environmental awareness of electric motors, and subsidies provided to electric equipment and vehicles can bolster the market demand significantly. Investments in the agriculture sector and consumption of food by the growing population reflect the changing consumer sentiment and huge potential of the market.

Electric motors are devices used for converting electrical energy into mechanical energy. These motors have advantages of low maintenance, high efficiency, and long operating life. The global electric motors market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers the scope of the device amid the rise of electrification of all automobiles and other appliances for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its implications are covered broadly in the report replete with growth engines and challenges for the aforementioned period.

Market Scope

The huge demand for energy-efficient motors amid rising electricity prices and strict consumption standards can favor the market greatly. Environmental benefits of electric motors and greenhouse effects can drive the consumer inclination towards electric vehicles and influence the market sales. Recently, the Volkswagen Group has commenced production of electric motors in China for its new-generation of electric vehicles. The motor will be used in the company’s proprietary MEB technology made for development of EVs.

Segmentation

Based on type the market is segmented into DC motor, AC motor, and hermetic motor. Among these, AC motors is projected to dominate the global electric motors market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to its wide application in all end-use sectors. Its light weight and adoption of electric motors by the automotive sector can bode well for the segment and drive the global electric motors market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the electric motors market in 2016, wherein China, Japan, India and prominent Southeast Asian countries contributed largely towards the market growth. The economic upsurge, large-scale industrialization & commercialization, and advancements in the agricultural sector in North America and Europe regions has created a huge demand for electrical devices culminating in growing demand for electric motors across the region. The high dependability of industrial, commercial, residential, automotive and agricultural sectors on highly efficient electric motors for smooth operations can create opportunities for the market.

Europe and North America can record high sales of electric motors owing to applications in electric cars, HVAC units, and industrial components.

Competitive Outlook

Emerson Electric Co.

Nidec Corporation

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

