Fault Current Limiter Market 2021 Competitive Strategies, End-User Application and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new published research report, asserts that the global fault current limiter market 2020 is flourishing and poised to rise exponentially over the review period, recording a substantial market valuation of USD 7.17 billion by 2025, and a healthy 8.16% CAGR in the forecast period.

Growing concerns for efficient and reliable power supply among the consumers is expected to fuel the fault current limiter market. The government is taking initiatives to modernize the T&D system along with the fuses used, and the insufficiency of circuit breakers within the system is driving the market. Consumer inclination towards renewable energy applications along with high demand for modernized & intelligent power grid infrastructure may give rise to the market growth. On the other hand, lack of standards for fault current limiter, high cost, commercialization, and safety concerns concerning large scale high-temperature superconducting fault current limiter in power systems may hinder the global fault current limiter market to some extent over the review period.

The global fault current limiter market has been segmented based on voltage range, type, and end-use.

Based on type, the global market comprises superconducting and non-superconducting. The superconducting segment is poised to dominate the global market and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR.

The global market is segmented based on voltage range as high, medium, and low voltage. The upper voltage segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the review period.

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fault current limiter offers unique safety features to power sources. This is expanding the market in Europe and North America. Fault current limiter market is witnessing the hgihest market share in the North American region. it provides prototypes for verification and test by the distributors, which is estimated to boost the market growth. Increasing concern for reliable power and upgrade of the T&D network in the Canada, US, and Mexico would fuel the demand for fault current limiter market. The Asia-Pacific market is slated to be the second-largest market for fault current limiters, owing to increasing investments towards smart grid and transmission & distribution network. Significant concerns among power suppliers for offering secure and safe transmission of electricity to consumers are expected to drive the growth of the fault current limiter market.

The fault current limiter market in Europe is poised to be led by Germany owing to an increase in power generated from renewable energy resources, growing smart grid initiatives, and replacement of present T&D network driving the fault current limiter market in this country. The fault current limiter market in the Middle East & Africa is dominated by Saudi Arabia due to the rising power demand and use of fault current limiting factor in the growing oil & gas industry in the country. The fault current limiter market in South America is led by Brazil owing to it being the largest oil-producing country in the region. Additionally, Brazil is also expected to have the highest CAGR during the review period.

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Gridon (Israel)

Superpower Inc. (US)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (US)

Rongxin Power Electronic Co.Ltd. (China)

Applied Materials (US)

American Superconductor Corporation (US)

Alstom (France)

Zenergy Power Electric Co. (US)

Nexans (France)

