Carbon Credit Trading Service Market to Develop New Growth Story | 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees

Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Renewable Choice, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot Group, Carbon Clear, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, Biofílica, WayCarbon, CBEEX & Guangzhou Greenstone.

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Overview:

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

In the report, we mainly discuss the global voluntary carbon market. Since voluntary carbon’s projects are located around the world, the report’s data is mainly based on the actual customer location. In 2017, the global voluntary carbon market is led by Europe. USA is the second-largest region-wise market.

Frankly speaking, people hope to build a low-carbon society. Many companies are carrying out these actions. However, excluding the EU market, due to various factors, developing countries and some developed countries are not willing to bear this responsibility. Companies are not willing to bear high costs unless enforced. For many regions, the compliance market is just an ideal. While total voluntary offset emissions reductions remain small compared to what?s needed to combat climate change globally, actions on the voluntary markets have a ripple effect into compliance markets. Despite the comparatively small volume, voluntary offsets have an outsized impact on compliance markets and on emissions reductions activities in general.

The volume of offsets sold represents total voluntary market activity (and by extension, market health). Yet on the primary market, volumes sold are also indicative of climate impact as well. For example, if many offsets are sold, more project developers may be interested in entering the market, thus driving up global emissions reductions. Lower volumes sold mean that sellers couldn?t find enough buyers, which may result in some project developers discontinuing their projects. Some buyers are simply looking for the lowest cost way to reduce emissions, and care little about the type of project they support.

In 2018, the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market size was 230 million US$ and it is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service development in United States, Europe and China.

If you are involved in the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by REDD Carbon Offset, Renewable Energy, Landfill Methane Projects & Others, , Industrial, Household, Energy Industry & Other and major players.

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020 ; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Industrial, Household, Energy Industry & Other

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: REDD Carbon Offset, Renewable Energy, Landfill Methane Projects & Others

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Carbon Credit Capital, Terrapass, Renewable Choice, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, GreenTrees, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Allcot Group, Carbon Clear, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, Biofílica, WayCarbon, CBEEX & Guangzhou Greenstone

If opting for the Global version of Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

