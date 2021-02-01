The Nanoparticle Mediated Delivery Market to be in line with linear transition between 2020 and 2030

Market Overview

Nanoparticles-mediated delivery is a technique wherein nanoparticles are used for targeted drug delivery to specific cells or tissues. Nanoparticle-mediated delivery is an engineered system for regulated release of drug to target cell or tissue in order to minimize the side effects caused. Nanomaterials possess great properties like high surface-to-area ratio, chemical and geometrical suitability coupled with their capability to interact with biomolecules positively. Nanomaterials used in nanoparticle-mediated delivery can be of organic or inorganic origin depending on the drug to be delivered. These properties give nanomaterials unique adaptability to be designed for specific clinical purpose.

COVID-19 pandemic has halted any business and affected economies. It is expected to affect the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market also by causing supply chain disruptions, diversion of research funds to more pressing COVID-19 needs among others.

One of the most significant drivers for the growth of the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market would be the specificity by which the nanoparticle can deliver the drug or gene to the target cell or tissue. The increased bioavailability of the drug combined with increased resistance time within the body makes nanoparticles very suitable for drug delivery. This characteristic will increase the adoptability of nanoparticles and thus in turn would boost the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market. Target delivery of drug decreases the chances of side effects and result in better drug potency thereby giving nanoparticles advantageous position over other drug delivery vectors. This would encourage more use of nanoparticles vector and consequently will lead to growth of the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market. Increased investment in R&D for discovery of more nanoparticles which could be utilized in more advanced form also has the potential to provide momentum to the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market. concerns with regard to toxicological evaluation of nanoparticle-mediated delivery will constitute one of the significant factors affecting the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market. the sophistication of the nanoparticle-mediated delivery technique requires specific skill sets and advanced infrastructure which might be lacking in developing countries. This in turn can hamper the growth of the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market. Cost associated with treatment which involve nanoparticle-mediated delivery will also one of the reasons which can hinder the growth of the nanoparticle-mediated delivery market.

The global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market is segmented based on product type, application type, end user and region.

Based on product type Biological Origin

Non-Biological Origin Based on application type Drug Delivery

Gene Delivery Based on end user Hospitals

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

The nanoparticle-mediated delivery market is set to see steady growth in the forecast period owing to the advancements in technology and growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases where this technique finds most use. Based on product type, biological origin segment can be estimated to register steady growth owing to less toxicological potential compared to non-biological origin nanomaterials. Based on clinical application drug delivery can be expected to be an attractive segment as gene delivery is still in developmental phase.

North America can be estimated to hold a dominant share in the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market owing to the advanced research funding and sophisticated medical infrastructure available for the research and development. Europe can be expected to hold second most lucrative share in the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market owing to the increased collaborations between various academic and research institutes. Asia will be dominating the emerging markets in the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market due to increased government initiatives and funding. Middle east and Africa can be estimated to be the least attractive in the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market due to lack of investments in the medical research fields.

The key market players active in the global nanoparticle-mediated delivery market are AbbVie, BlueWillow Biologics, NovaSOL, Camurus, Ceramisphere, Celgene, CytImmune, Cristal Therapeutics, EnColl, Lena Nanoceutics Ltd., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Nanobiotix, NanoCarrier, Nanospectra, NanOlogy, Selecta Biosciences, Parvus Therapeutics, Starpharma, Tarveda Therapeutics and TLC.

