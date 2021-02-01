The product types to be the epicentre of Gastric Management Supplies Market between 2020 and 2030

Introduction

Gastric Management supplies are the supportive equipment used to manage the post-gastric surgeries. These gastric management supplies are useful in delivering the food when having trouble in eating, draining juices and fluids from stomachs, and others. The global gastric management supplies market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period majorly due to availability of technologically advanced devices for gastric management and the increasing prevalence of various gastric disorders such as gastric cancer, gastric polyps, and others across the world.

The outbreak of coronavirus is believed to have a severe impact on the global gastric management supplies market. The gastric management supplies manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world causing an unusual technology and business model transformation. The outbreak of coronavirus has brought on many aspects, like falling business assurance, uncertainty about future, massive slowing of the supply chain, and others. There has been a disruption in the supply chain of gastric management supplies due to global restrictions. Also, due to the initial lockdown, the manufacturing industries are now facing a demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline.

Gastric Management Supplies Market: Drivers and Restraints-

The increasing prevalence of the various gastric disorders and their surgeries performed is the factor driving the growth of the gastric management supplies market. It is reported that, in the United States around 11% of the population suffer from a chronic digestive disease, and maximum of them have to undergo surgeries to treat the disease, this is expected to expand the gastric management supplies market. Furthermore, rising technological advancement and demand to manage the post-gastric surgeries are likely to drive the gastric management supplies market.

However, there are some of the factors that hamper the growth of the global gastric management supplies market such as the adverse effects of the supplies such as abdominal cramping, adnominal swelling, nausea, and sometimes aspiration tubes can lead to death due to aspiration pneumonia.

Gastric Management Supplies Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type Gastric Feeding Tubes

Gastric Drainage Tubes

Gastric Aspiration Tubes

Others Based on the age Infant

Adult Based on the end-user Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Gastric Management Supplies Market: Overview Based on the product type, the gastric feeding tubes segment is expected to hold a major share in the global gastric management supplies market. Based on the age group, the adult segment is expected to dominate the global gastric management supplies market due to the higher chances of gastric disorders among the adult population. Based on the end-user, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global gastric management supplies market due to the higher number of surgeries performed and advanced medical facilities in the hospital. Hospitals are expected to be followed by specialty clinics.

Gastric Management Supplies Market: Region-wise Outlook North America is expected to dominate the global gastric management supplies market, due to the improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing gastric disorders and related surgeries performed in the region. North America is expected to be followed by Europe, due to the rising number of medical devices industries and growing adoption of the gastric management supplies in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the global gastric management supplies market over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of gastric disorders and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. Also, the rising population is further likely to expand the gastric management supplies in countries like China and India. Gastric Management Supplies Market: Key Market Participants Some of the market players in the global gastric management supplies market identified across the value chain include: BD, AMT (Applied Medical Technologies), Halyard, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Inc. and others.

