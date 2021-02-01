Latest surfing industry statistics show rise in demand for surfboards

Analysis of the Surfboard Market

Fact.MR presents an all-inclusive forecast study on the global market for surfboards. The report encompasses all major trends playing a fundamental role in growth of the global surfboard market, and highlights opportunities restraints and drivers that are likely to leave a significant effect on the market through the forecast period, 2017-2026. This report imparts an insightful perspective on the future of the global market for surfboard across a range of parameters.

The increasing popularity of adaptive surfing will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this surfboard market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2017-2026 is 6.7%

The report on the global surfboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Surfboard Market: Segmentation

The executive summary also offers a forecast on other surfboard market segments such as products, sales channel, and buyer-type, in terms of market share, revenues, and CAGRs.

By Product Type

Shortboards

Longboards

Others

By End user:

Recreational Users

Professional Users

By Sales channel:

Specialty Stores

Department Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Regional Segmentation:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Key Benefits for Surfboard Market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall Surfboard Market opportunity is determined by understanding the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current Surfboard Market analysis is quantitatively done from 2017 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

