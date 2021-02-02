Radio Frequency Component Market Is Set for a Rapid Growth and Expected to Reach USD 16 Billion by 2022 with Top Companies- Tsinghua Unigroup, WIN Semiconductors Corp

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the radio frequency component market 2020 can reach a commendable valuation of USD 16 Billion by 2022. MRFR also estimates the market advancement rate to be 16% between 2016 and 2022 (review period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with the developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Boosters and Key Restraints

The COVID-19 outbreak has ravaged the world economy, with intense effects being seen in industries such as control, automation and sensor. The pandemic and the resultant lockdown have weakened the supply chain in the semiconductor industry, with manufacturing units being closed down to avoid the spread of SARS-CoV-2. On the brighter side, with the production and manufacturing being halted, companies are now coming to a realization about the disadvantages of being too dependent on human labor. The situation has thrown light on the benefits of automation and robotics, which could note a higher adoption in the post COVID-19 period. Automation, digitalization and IoT have gained significant relevance since the onset of the novel coronavirus and the scarce workforce since the lockdown, which could mean a smooth run for the radio frequency component market.

The market has grown increasingly resilient to the pandemic, thanks to the continued innovations in the mobile handset technology in light of the shift from 2G, 3G towards LTE-Advanced, LTE-Advanced Pro and 4G/LTE.

Prominent Market Vendors

Prominent market vendors listed in the MRFR report are Tsinghua Unigroup (China), WIN Semiconductors Corp. (Taiwan), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Qorvo Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corp. (U.S.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vectron International, Inc. (U.S.), to mention a few.

Market Segmentation

Radio Frequency Component industry has been segmentally considered with respect to components, material and end-users.

Component types listed in the market study are amplifiers, filters, antenna switches, modulators & demodulators and duplexer.

Material-based market categories can be gallium arsenide, silicon, nitride, indium phosphide, and others.

Consumer electronics, telecommunication, military, automotive and more are identified as the top end-users in the market report.

Regional Insight

The MRFR study provides the regional insight into the worldwide market for radio frequency component market covering North America, APAC/Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW/rest of the world.

APAC market’s promising growth prospects can be the result of the mounting disposable income of the consumers and the consequent surge in the use of consumer electronics that have advanced connectivity features. The escalating IoT and AI adoption and the thriving semiconductor industry in China can also be favorable for the radio frequency component market in the region.

The North American market also profits from the increasing technological innovations coupled with the advancements in materials used to manufacture radio frequency components including gallium arsenide and silicon germanium.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Radio Frequency Component Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

