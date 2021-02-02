Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market Insights 2021: Business Opportunity, Future Scope & Rising Demand By Top Vendors- Vi Technology, Mirtec Corporation

The global automated optical inspection system market is expected to exhibit a robust 17% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global automated optical inspection system market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.2 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a comprehensive evaluation of the global automated optical inspection system market, including an overview of the historical growth trajectory of the global automated optical inspection system market, a detailed analysis of the present conditions of the market, and reliable forecasts about the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global automated optical inspection system market.

The growing automotive industry has been a major driver for the global automated optical inspection system market in recent years. The automotive industry has become a major consumer of quality control systems due to the need to provide consistent product quality across the board and ensure error-free, long-term operation of their products. The growing demand for long-lasting, reliable consumer electronics has also been a major driver for the automated optical inspection system market. The growing consumer electronics industry is likely to be a major driver for the global automated optical inspection system market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global automated optical inspection system market is segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, application, and region.

By component, the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into software and system. The system segment is further sub-segmented into camera systems, lighting systems, and computer systems.

the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into software and system. The system segment is further sub-segmented into camera systems, lighting systems, and computer systems. By type, the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems.

the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems. By technology, the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into inline and offline AOI systems.

the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into inline and offline AOI systems. By application, the global automated optical inspection system market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, telecommunications, and others.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global automated optical inspection system market include Vi Technology, Mirtec Corporation, Machine Vision Products, Goepel Electronic GmbH, AOI Systems, Viscom AG, Test Research Inc., Daiichi Jitsugyo Co. Ltd., CyberOptics Corporation, Saki Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., Nordson Corporation, and Camtek Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for automated optical inspection systems and is likely to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The growing consumer electronics industry in the region has led to the development of powerful, efficient automated optical inspection systems in the region, leading to steady growth of the market. The growing automotive and consumer electronics industries in the region are likely to be a major driver for the automated optical inspection system market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

