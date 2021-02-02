Mechanical Diaphragm Pumps Market to Record CAGR of 4% Increase in Revenue by 2029

The ability of mechanical diaphragm pumps to transmit all types of fluids, such as viscous, corrosive, aggressive, and others, makes them the preferred choice for various processes among end-use industries, including oil & gas, mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, and food & beverages. As such, increasing demand from end-use industries is creating positive prospects for the growth of mechanical diaphragm pumps market.

As per a new report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the mechanical diaphragm pumps market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 1 Bn by 2029 end, growing at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Mechanical Diaphragm Pumps Market Study

Need for metering applications, coupled with the ability to handle fluids of varying viscosities and chemical properties, is driving the demand for mechanical diaphragm pumps, globally.

Countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Mexico are witnessing significant growth in end-use industries, and are projected to create robust growth opportunities for manufacturers in the mechanical diaphragm pumps market.

Oil & gas, food & beverages, and water & wastewater are some of the end-use industries that are anticipated to create bulk of the demand for mechanical diaphragm pumps.

PTFE, among diaphragm material types, is estimated to remain most preferred, owing to its superior coefficient of friction and corrosion resistance.

Rising AODD pump adoption in a number of end-use industries is expected to pose significant challenges to the growth of mechanical diaphragm pumps market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31268

“Depleting underground water resources, especially in developing countries, has propelled water treatment activities across the globe. The growing need for providing access to drinking and potable water is projected to drive demand for mechanical diaphragm pumps in the market,” says a PMR analyst.

Intensified and Fragmented Competition Landscape

The mechanical diaphragm pumps market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and domestic manufacturers across the world. Some of the key manufacturers in the mechanical diaphragm pumps market include

Grundfos, LEWA GmbH,

Ingersoll-Rand Plc., F

lowserve Corporation,

Xylem Inc.,

SPX Flow, Inc.,

ABEL Pumps L. P.,

The Weir Group PLC,

PSG (Dover Corporation),

ProMinent GmbH.

These players are focusing on improving their market presence in emerging regional markets through the acquisition of local distributors and manufacturers.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31268

Mechanical Diaphragm Pumps Market: Growth Prospective

Given their long lifespan and superior corrosive fluid handling capabilities, mechanical diaphragm pumps are anticipated to remain the go-to choice for a number of end-use consumers, especially for metering applications.

Know More about Mechanical Diaphragm Pumps Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a detailed study on the mechanical diaphragm pumps market, which includes global industry analysis of 2014–2018 and forecasts for 2019–2029. The report provides a clear understanding of the market demand across seven regions, through four segments – flow rate, type, diaphragm material, and end use. The mechanical diaphragm pumps market report also provides parent market breakdown, installed base, replacement ratio by region, as well as market structure analysis for regional companies across Europe and regions such as Spain, Italy, France, Poland, and BENELUX.