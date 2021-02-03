Europe to hold The major Piece of Cake in the Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market between 2020 and 2030

Chronic depressive personality disorder also known as Dysthymia is a chronic form of depression. It is mild form of depression which last up to two years or more. This disorder is less severe in comparison to other forms of depression. Symptoms of chronic depressive personality disorder are loss of interest in daily activities, sadness, tiredness, trouble in concentrating and decision making, suicidal thoughts, and some others. Medication and psychotherapy are used for the management of chronic depressive personality disorder. Psychotherapy is preferred for children and adolescents instead of medication. But it also depend upon the severity of the chronic depressive personality disorder. Changing the lifestyle can also help in management of this disorder.

Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Market: Driver and Restraints

Chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market is expected driven by increasing prevalence and increasing diagnosis. Chronic depressive personality disorder is a chronic disorder as suggested by the name which require a long term treatment measures. Requirement for long term treatment is also expected to drive the growth of this market. Government initiatives and awareness programs are also expected to fuel the growth of chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market. Effectiveness of psychotherapy alone and non-medicated treatment option can be restraint in the growth of medicated chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market.

Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Market: Segmentation

The global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market can be segmented into Drug Class, Distribution Channel and Geography.

On the basis of drug class the global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market can be segmented as:

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Others

On the basis of distribution channel the global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market: Overview

Chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Cases of chronic depressive personality disorder are increasing due to changing life style which lack personal attachment and leads to depression. Psychotherapy is also one of the treatment measure for the chronic depressive personality disorder and but this measures in mostly used along with the medication. Chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market is also growing as cases of this disorder is increasing due to other health related condition. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are expected to dominate the chronic depressive personality disorder market owning to their effectiveness in managing the depression in comparison to other drugs.

Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market can be segmented into region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive and biggest market for the chronic depressive personality disorder treatment and is expected to continuously dominate the market due to increasing prevalence and diagnosis. Followed by which is Europe. Other factors which are driving the growth of chronic depressive personality disorder market in North America is increasing awareness among people and government programs to raise the awareness. Asia Pacific market is also expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare infrastructures and changing life styles.

Chronic Depressive Personality Disorder Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global chronic depressive personality disorder treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan and Novartis AG. These companies are investing on research and development to develop more effective treatment option for chronic depressive personality disorder. Companies are also focusing on collaboration strategies for chronic depressive personality treatment market expansion in emerging market.

