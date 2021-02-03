The Rodent Surgery Services Market to Get Swayed by Europe between 2020 and 2030

Rodents include hamsters, gerbils, guinea pig, mice and rats. These animals are laboratory animals and kept under proper care under the guidelines issued under Animal Welfare Act. Rodent surgery services are covered under NIH guide for the Care and Use of Laboratories Animals. A completely separate area is not required for the rodent surgery but generally it should have animal preparation area, surgeon preparation area, holding and recovery area and a surgical area. When surgical process is going on no other should be performed in the area.

Rodent Surgery Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rodent surgery services market is expected to be driven by the importance of these animals in research procedures. Strict guideline issued by animal welfare bodies to ensure the safety and wellness of rodents in laboratories is driving the growth of rodent surgery services market. Increasing numbers of availing the rodent surgery services to ensure safety of new surgical processes is also boosting the growth of rodent surgery services market.

Rodent Surgery Services Market: Segmentation

The global rodent surgery services market can be segmented on the basis of surgery model, end user and geography.

On the basis of surgery model the global rodent surgery system market can be segmented into:

Pathological Model Endocrinology Reproduction Cardiology Neurology Other

Pre-Implanted Model Catheterization Telemetry Device Implantation Continuous Infusion Device Other



On the basis of end user the global rodent surgery service market can be segmented as:

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical/Biopharmaceutical Companies

Rodent Surgery Services Market: Overview

Rodent surgery services market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of rodent in research processes and guidelines to keep the animals safe is driving the growth of rodent surgery services market. Adoption of stringent policies by various government to ensure the safety of laboratory animals and ethical consideration is fueling the growth of rodent surgery services market. Various new surgical procedures are first performed on the animals to ensure the effectiveness of the surgical procedures. Experts are required to perform the surgical procedures on the animals and these experts perform new surgical procedures. Pre-implanted model segment is expected to be fastest growing segment of rodent surgery services market due to increasing cases of implantation of devices.

Rodent Surgery Services Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically. The global rodent surgery services market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the rodent surgery services market and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. Followed by which is Europe. Rodent surgery services market in these region is growing due to stringent law against cruelty to animals and increasing use of rodent in research purposes. Asia Pacific is also expected to show a little growth due to increasing preclinical research.

Rodent Surgery Services Market: Key Players

Some the market participants in the global rodent surgery services market which are commercial service providers are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Taconic Biosciences, Hilltop Lab Animals, Inc. and Envigo.

Institutional rodent surgery service providers are Hope Center for Neurological Disorders, University Laboratory Animal Resources, UNC School of Medicine and Stanford Medicine.

