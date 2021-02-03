North America to Wear a Scanty Look Amidst Covid-19 in the Percutaneous Screw Placement Systems Market in 2020

Pedicle screw system is system in which spinal stabilization is done with use of pedicle screws. Till last decade, pedicle screw system placement was done only through conventional surgery. However, Percutaneous Screw Placement System is one of the crucial alternative through minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS). Percutaneous Screw Placement Systems, with less morbidity, achieves the same results as the conventional surgery. The system consists of an extension sleeve- which allows remote manipulation of screw heads and remote arrangement of the screw locking mechanism. A rod insertion device, linked to screw extension sleeves, allowing a precut. Percutaneous screw placement systems have several benefits over conventional surgeries such as reduced blood loss, less operative time, lower postoperative pain, shorter infection risk and shorter hospital stay as well. Also, in unstable spine fractures patients, instruments can be easily removed after bone union allowing regaining patient mobility in less time. Without compromising the quality of spinal fixation, percutaneous screw fixation placement system minimizes paraspinous tissue trauma. According to a study conducted by Regev et al. found that in conventional open procedures, multifidus motor nerve was injured in 80% of cases, whereas multifidus nerve damage was only 20% in the surgeries done through percutaneous screw placement system. Another study by Kim et al. found that the patients operated through open procedure has used more painkillers in postoperative phase, it also showed that muscle enzyme levels were high on first and seventh day and raised muscle atrophy was visible in MRI scan, highlighting the surging significance of percutaneous screw placement systems.

Increased number of bone surgeries worldwide is a major driving factor for the percutaneous screw placement systems market. Surge in geriatric population, global rising number of accidents are also fueling the revenue of percutaneous screw placement systems market. Several scientific studies have proved the benefits of percutaneous screw placements systems over conventional surgeries, increasing the awareness of percutaneous screw placement systems in surgeons and drives the growth of the global percutaneous screw placement systems market.

However, the high cost of percutaneous screw placements systems, uncertainty in the reimbursement, and unawareness about advanced technologies like percutaneous screw placement systems can impact negatively on the revenue growth of the market and restrain the growth of the global percutaneous screw placement system market over the forecast period.

Percutaneous screw placement systems market has been segmented on the basis of component type, indication, end user, and region

Based on component type, the percutaneous screw placement systems market is segmented into the following:

Screw types Lateral mass screws Pedicle screws C2 variant screws

Plates

Rods

Based on Indication, the percutaneous screw placement systems market is segmented into the following:

Traumatic dislocations or traumatic fractures

Deformity or instability

Pseudarthrosis (Nonunion or false joint)

Tumors involving the cervical spine

Degenerative diseases (intractable radiculopathy or/and myelopathy)

Based on end user, the percutaneous screw placement systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

Players in percutaneous screw placement system market are adopting new product launches and new product innovation as the key strategy. Owing to high revenue in the percutaneous screw placement system market, players are investing to addressing the needs of the surgeons and strengthen their portfolios as well. By indication type, traumatic dislocation and nonunion or false joint are anticipated to grow in positive traction owing to global rising incidences of traumatic dislocation and false joints.

Geographically, percutaneous screw placement systems market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are anticipated to garner larger market revenue share in percutaneous screw placement systems market over the forecast period owing to increasing number of geriatric and obese population with increased spinal deformities in the region. Awareness of percutaneous screw placement systems over conventional surgeries in the region is also anticipated to fuel the revenue growth in the region. High patient populated countries like India and China are attractive markets for key players for global percutaneous screw placement systems market. MEA is a developing market in global percutaneous screw placement market and anticipated to register a steady growth over the forecast period.

The key players in percutaneous screw placement system market include Zimmer Biomet, SpineFrontier Inc., SPINEMarketGroup, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Spinal Simplicity, Spine Wave, Inc, Amendia Inc., DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, plc, to name a few.

