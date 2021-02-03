Europe to be Led by techno-Commercial Innovations in Herpes Zoster Infection Treatment Market from 2020 to 2030

Herpes Zoster (shingles) is a cutaneous, acute viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Herpes Zoster is the outbreak of rash on the skin that cause burning and pain. Herpes Zoster is caused by the same virus which cause chickenpox.

The virus may live in your nervous system for many years after the occurrence of chicken pox infection and is as reactive as Herpes Zoster. Chickenpox is caused by initial infection of VZV virus, after chicken pox is resolved the virus remains inactive in the nerve cells.

The virus gets reactive travels to the nerve end producing blisters. The rash increases within two or three weeks. Herpes zoster appear as blisters on one side of the body usually on neck, face or torso. Some symptoms beyond pain and rashes are fever, headache, fatigue and muscles weakness. Person who had chicken pox is at risk of herpes zoster.

The person with the herpes zoster can pass on the virus to someone else who never had chicken pox, but the person will develop chicken pox and not herpes zoster. Herpes zoster is prevalent in older adults usually between 60 to 80 years as they have weak immune system. People undergoing radiation therapy or chemotherapy weakens the immune system and are more prone to herpes zoster disease. The diagnosis of the herpes zoster is done by laboratory test to detect the VZV antibody in the blood.

After the diagnosis of the herpes zoster medication is given for the treatment which include oral medicines, topical and vaccines. Antihistamines, numbing creams, gels, or patches are given to reduce the pain. Vaccines are mostly given to the older people who have a higher risk of getting the herpes zoster. Zostavax is the only vaccine which is used in the U.S.

The global herpes zoster infection treatment market is in demand due to the prevalence of the disease and increase in the elderly population. The market is growing due to the current vaccines and drugs to keep the patient healthier and treat without being hospitalized. Due to the increase in the cost of treatment, medical technology and accuracy and sometime weak imbursement coverage may restraints the global herpes zoster infection treatment market.

The global herpes zoster infection treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, route of administration, end user and geography

Segmentation by treatment type Antiviral medications Narcotic medications Anti-inflammatory medications Antihistamines Anticonvulsants Creams Zostavax

Segmentation by route of administration Oral Topical Parental

Segmentation by end user Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic centers Home Care



On the basis of treatment type, the global herpes zoster infection treatment market is segmented into Antiviral medications, Narcotic medications, Anti-inflammatory medications, Antihistamine Anticonvulsants Creams, Zostavax. Oral medicines are usually given for the treatment of the herpes zoster infection. This medication is given to ease the pain, treat prolonged pain and itching. Certain topical gels and creams are also being applied to reduce the pain and reduce the risk of nerve pain which is known as post herpetic neuralgia. Vaccine are given to the people from age between 60-80 years as the risk of getting herpes zoster infection is high due to weak immune system.

On the basis of geography, global herpes zoster infection treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the majority of share in the market due to the increase in the government support in various vaccination and awareness programs and funds provided by them. Increasing prevalence of the herpes zoster infection in the regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa which will emerge as the fastest growing regions in the global herpes zoster infection treatment market.

Some of the key player’s present global herpes zoster infection treatment market are

Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC

Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Abbott

Merck & Co. Inc

