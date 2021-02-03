Europe to witness a Substantiated Growth in the Next Gen Endoscopic Imaging Market from 2020 to 2030

Endoscopy is a less invasive imaging technology which is used to diagnose variant infections and diseases. This technology has eased the surgical treatments with least invasive procedures. Endoscopy innovation with introduction of next generation endoscopy visualization systems has been a new trend in the endoscopic imaging market. Next-Gen endoscopic imaging is a cost-effective procedure which is minimal invasive and does not leave patients with post-surgery complications and visible scars on body. It allows patients to get discharged from the hospital or surgery center just after the imaging procedure is done, thereby minimizing their stay at hospitals. Unlike other medical imaging devices, next-gen endoscopic imaging provides direct insight observation of the body organs.

Distinct endoscopic surgeries now-a-days utilize HD video framework offered by next generation endoscopy visualization systems to get the enhanced images and videos while performing variety of open surgeries and disease diagnosis. These next-gen endoscopy visualization systems are incorporated with color calibration system, easy clan sealed front panels, built-in embedded wireless video and are very sleek and light weight designs. These imaging devices are highly durable and are of medical-grade quality, which enables surgeons and doctors to carry out more advanced endoscopic surgeries and disease diagnosis. New technological innovations such as introduction of 4-LED multi-light to join distinctive wavelengths coming from an incorporated light source provides intensified light spectra. This innovation allows surgeons and specialists to carry out efficient switching between 3 imaging modes, linked color imaging (LCI), white light (WL), and blue light imaging (BLI). Over the period, endoscopy has become cutting-edge imaging technique and has advanced immensely with improved video and computer based imaging technology.

Next-generation endoscopy imaging is performed to diagnose and monitor distinct disease conditions and surgical procedures. The next-gen endoscopic visualization systems are broadly segmented into three types including high-end visualization systems, middle-end systems and low-end visualization systems. These imaging systems finds application in various disease diagnosis and surgeries such as gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, obstetrics, arthroscopy, urology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, and others.

Rising gastrointestinal problems and chronic diseases in geriatric population owing to the changing lifestyle and advanced technological innovations in endoscopy platform have been the primary factors driving the next-gen endoscopic imaging market. Growing adoption of next-gen endoscopic imaging, rising incidence of cancer, technological innovation in visualization system, advancement in diagnosis and endoscopic surgeries are some of the factors fueling the demand for next-gen endoscopic imaging systems, thereby driving the growth of next-gen endoscopic imaging market.

Additionally, rising awareness of endoscopic imaging and its benefits to patients and growing focus of manufacturers to create digital automated imaging systems with advanced 4K UHD imaging compatibility is further anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with innovations and stringent regulatory approval process is restraining the market growth.

The global market for next-gen endoscopic imaging is segmented on basis of product type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type High-End Visualization Systems Middle-End Visualization Systems Low-End Visualization Systems

Segmentation by Application Type Gastrointestinal Endoscopy ENT Endoscopy Laparoscopy Gynecology Endoscopy Arthroscopy Urology Endoscopy Bronchoscopy Laryngoscopy Neuroendoscopy Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of type of next-gen endoscopic imaging, high end visualization systems are extensively used over other types on the account of generating high quality images and video. Also, rising demand for least invasive surgeries and low cost endoscopic procedure is anticipated to propel the next-gen endoscopic imaging market over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global next-gen endoscopic imaging market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global next-gen endoscopic imaging market with largest shares and is anticipated to follow same trend during the forecast period owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases, abdominal pains and gastrointestinal infections. However, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period in global next-gen endoscopic imaging market.

Some of the key players present in global next-gen endoscopic imaging market are;

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Olive Medical Corporation

Ethicon

Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Stryker Corporation

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Next-Gen Endoscopic Imaging Market Segments

Next-Gen Endoscopic Imaging Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Next-Gen Endoscopic Imaging Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Next-Gen Endoscopic Imaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Next-Gen Endoscopic Imaging Market Drivers and Restraints

