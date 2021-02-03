Data Centre Interconnect Market 2020 – 2023: Global Trends, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Industry Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Regional Study

Global Data Centre Interconnect Market, By Type (Service, Software, and Product), By Application (Workload & Data Mobility, Real Time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity), By End User (Enterprise, CSPs, ICPs, and Government) – Forecast 2023

Market Overview

With rapid modernization and digitalization, enterprises are equipped with techniques that enable them to share data among different data centres. Data centre interconnect facilitates the easy access and transfer of data and information across different sectors and departments, thereby, channelizing a smooth flow of data towards achievement of IT and business goals.

As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global data centre interconnect market will reach a valuation USD 6.5 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Organizations are endeavouring to virtualize their data centres for enhanced efficiency and reducing cost. Also, data centre interconnect allows the connection between data centres and cloud services for enriched experience through applications, such as, disaster recovery and business continuity. This growing inclination towards cloud infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market.

Expanding demand for disaster recovery solution, data backup, increased utilization of analysable data, and, rapid migration to cloud-based services are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market. However, certain restraints exist such as requirement of high initial investment, which is hampering the adoption of data centre interconnect.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into service, software, and product. The service segment accounts for the maximum share of the market. By application, the market is segmented into workload & data mobility, real time disaster recovery and business continuity. By end user, the market is segmented into enterprise, CSPs, ICPs, and government.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and, Rest of the World. The market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and, Japan present significant market opportunities. The boom witnessed in research & development in the field of technology and the persistently growing demand for data centre to practice cost effective data management reflecting positively on the region’s market. Meanwhile, the North America market will continue to exhibit steady growth over the next couple of years, primarily attributable to factors such as widespread availability of next-gen technologies and increased investment from market players operating in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The presence of established vendors in the market authenticates a vigorous competition. Global data centre interconnect market envelopes various international brands, and new entrants to form a competitive landscape. The players in the market opt for different options and opportunities like strategic partnerships, innovation, acquisitions, etc. to gain an edge over competitors.

Some of the key players profiled in the MRFR’s report include Ciena Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), and Infinera Corporation (US).

Industry News:

An American multinational company, Juniper Network, announced the expansion of its robust portfolio of services by extending its data centre interconnect services. The services offered include open cloud interconnect package that encompasses dense wavelength division multiplexing optical boards for its QFX10000 Layer 3 spine switch, BTI7800 optical transport switch families. It also provides for software to manage the systems.

