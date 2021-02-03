Submucosal Lifting Agent Market Real Time Analysis & Forecast 2020 – 2030

Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), are most common type of Endoscopic resection techniques, which is aided by injection of submucosal lifting agents to expand the submucosal area, untangles polypectomy and reduces the chances of adverse effects. The submucosal injection is required for the most of the endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) techniques and is an essential part of endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). Submucosal Lifting Agents are used to lift adenomas, polyps, different gastrointestinal lesions and early-stage cancers prior to excision. Submucosal lifting agent’s solutions create a plane for autopsy and protect mural layers. Submucosal Lifting Agents solution is most commonly used in treatment of various diseases such as cancer of the small intestine, esophageal cancer, stomach or gastric cancer, colon polyps, and Barrett’s esophagus.

Recently approved synthetic lifting agent solution, named as ORISE™ gel is used to produce a localized inflammatory reaction to accomplice with retained gel at the injection site.

The Submucosal lifting agent Market witnessed short term negative impact in the Covid-19 outbreak owing to patient’s shortfall in the hospital visits to avoid exposure of infection all of which have contributed to significant strain on Endoscopic resection. That has projected negative impact on the Submucosal lifting agent Market.

Submucosal lifting agent Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for endoscopic procedures is anticipated to lead to growth of the submucosal lifting agent market. Submucosal lifting agents are used as an alternative to surgeries to remove cancer cells before growth. However, due to its less invasive intervention it is expected to drive growth of the submucosal lifting agent market. Rising prevalence of small intestine cancer, esophageal cancer or early stomach cancer and increase in demand for endoscopic mucosal resection fuels the submucosal lifting agent market growth.

Submucosal lifting agent’s injection are difficult to prepare or administer and may induce tissue damage that can impair histological assessment or can be related to toxicity. Owing to its high cost, they may not readily available which can restrain growth of submucosal lifting agent market.

Submucosal lifting agent market: Segmentation

Based on type, the Submucosal lifting agent market is segmented as:

Normal saline

Dextrose water

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose

Hydroxyethyl starch

Hyaluronic acid

Fibrinogen mixture

Succinylated gelatin

Eleview and ORISE gel®

Based on application, the submucosal lifting agent market is segmented as:

Colon Cancer

Esophagus Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Based on end-user the submucosal lifting agent market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Surgical Centers

Others

Based on region, the submucosal lifting agent market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Submucosal lifting agent market: Overview

Based on product type, Normal saline and Dextrose water segment are experiencing growth in submucosal lifting agent market from longer time due to ease of availability. Eleview and ORISE gel® segment is expected to grow in next few years owing to their ability of complete resection at higher rates and lower recurrence when compared with normal saline. Based on application, colon cancer segment dominates the submucosal lifting agent market. The Hospitals segment projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in number of patients seeking premature cancer or early stomach cancer treatment using submucosal lifting agent injection.

Submucosal lifting agent Market: Region-wise Outlook

According to American Cancer Society, estimates for the number of colorectal cancer and esophageal cancer for 2020 are 104,610 and 18,440 respectively. Most of the men and women are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in U.S. and it is the third most common type of cancer in this area. Due to this North America continues to dominate the submucosal lifting agent market. Europe is expected to gain significant traction in submucosal lifting agent market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and advanced technology in treatment of early stomach cancer, colorectal and esophageal cancer. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge in the forecast period due to rising demand for less invasive techniques like Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and development in healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and Middle East & Africa exhibits the less remunerative opportunity owing to low health care expenditure.

Submucosal lifting agent Market: Key Players

The key players contributing to the Submucosal lifting agent Market are Bio Space Inc., FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Inc., GI Supply, Inc., Aries Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Boston Scientific Corporation, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus Corporation and ZEON CORPORATION.

The research report on the Submucosal lifting agent Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on the Submucosal lifting agent Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as forms, route of administrations, and distribution channels.

