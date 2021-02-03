Pet Noise Anxiety Treatment Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2030

Pet noise anxiety can be triggered by loud noises such as fireworks, thunderstorms, gunshots, Sirens and Construction Noises. Fear of noise is the most common problem observed in 70 million dogs in the US and their owners. Anti-Anxiety drugs such as benzodiazepines, Selective Serotonin Re-uptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) and Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAS) are used for pet noise anxiety treatment. Storm Defender Cape, Anxiety Wrap and Thunder shirt are used along with some anxiety supplements for pet noise anxiety treatment.

The outbreak of coronavirus is believed to have a major impact on almost every industry. COVID-19 outbreak had affected the global economy that disrupted most of the veterinary drugs manufacturing industries. According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), veterinary activities such as ongoing vaccination or regular health checkups are suppressed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6996

Pet Noise Anxiety Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Most of the pet owners are shifted from ownership and moved towards parenting. Due to the availability of a large number of products in the market, pet noise anxiety treatment market is rapidly growing. Increasing demand for pet adoption in the developed countries and the subsequent rise in spending on animal care are fueling the pet noise anxiety treatment market. Increase in the number of veterinary professionals in developing countries is also driving the pet noise anxiety treatment market. Although, lack of awareness in pet owners hamper the growth of the pet noise anxiety treatment market. The high cost of veterinary medicines and treatment may limit the growth of pet anxiety market. The shortfall of research and development in veterinary medicines is likely to affect pet noise treatment market.

Pet Noise Anxiety Treatment Market: Segmentation

Based on the type, pet noise anxiety treatment market is segmented as:

Pet medications

Anxiety wraps or pressure wraps

Pheromones & claiming Supplements

Based on animal type, pet noise anxiety treatment market is segmented as:

Canine

Feline

Others

Based on the distribution channel, pet noise anxiety treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Based on regions, pet noise anxiety treatment market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=6996<ype=S

Pet Noise Anxiety Treatment Market: Overview

Production of new drugs for pet noise anxiety management is expected to expand pet noise anxiety treatment market. “Sileo” manufactured by Veterinary drug manufacturer Zoetis Inc. New Jersey, US is a big relief to pets, those are suffering from noise anxiety. The pet medication segment is growing at a faster rate due to rising awareness among pet owners and with more desirability towards drugs than other products. Anxiety wraps such as jackets and t-shirts are expected to have a larger segment in the next few years due to rise in the prevalence of pet noise anxiety and rise in income spend on pet health by owners. Canine segment dominates over the feline segment for pet noise anxiety treatment market by animal type, as the adoption rate of pet increases gradually worldwide especially for dogs compared to cats. Veterinary hospitals hold for the highest share of the pet noise anxiety treatment market by distribution channel due to an increase in the usage of prescribed drugs over other products.

Pet Noise Anxiety Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The pet noise anxiety treatment market has a larger share in North America over the European countries owing to the increase in the pet owners, the presence of key market participants and veterinarians. Pet noise anxiety treatment market in the Asia Pacific region also expected to grow at a significant rate over the years owing to the increasing adoption, awareness, and auspicious initiatives by veterinary associations for pet’s healthcare.

Pet Noise Anxiety Treatment Market: Key market participants

The key market participants contributing to the pet noise anxiety treatment market are Vets4Pets, Zoetis Inc., Pegasus Laboratories, VioVet, PetSmart Inc, PetMed, Merck & Co., Inc.pfizer.com, Elanco US, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6996

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.