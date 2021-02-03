Medical Education Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2019 – 2029

Global Medical Education Market: Overview

Medical education is all about the process of giving lessons and training to the doctors as well as to their subordinates to become a trained physicians or medical practitioner. Medical training and education varies substantially all over the world. The purpose of medical education is to prepare physicians for serving the very rudimentary tasks and purposes of medicine. The medical practitioners are anticipated to develop a very keen and sincere sense of service and commitment toward their patients. They need to have qualities that could be utilized to meet up with the demand of a society or an individual pertaining to their profession. With the expanding population, the demand for such professionals is bound to rise. This factor is anticipated to bolster growth of the global medical education market in the years to come.

Rapid developments and progress achieved in the infrastructure of the healthcare sector have garnered augmented investments for medical education. In addition to that, more medical schools and institutes supporting medical education have been developed across the globe. These factors are likely to encourage growth of the global medical education market during the assessment years, from 2019 to 2029.

Training, end use, delivery mode, and region are the four key parameters based on which the global medical education market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Medical Education Market: Notable Developments

The global medical education market has come across some prominent developments in the recent years. One such development that has played an important role in influencing the course of the market is mentioned below:

In 2016, Apollo Hospitals entered into collaboration with the Sydney-based University of New South Wales to bring forth degree programs in public health in India. With this collaboration, Apollo Hospitals increased the capacity and capabilities of the Indian medical workforce. This program also helped in addressing some of the important health challenges faced by the industry in India.

Some of the key players in the global medical education market comprise the below-mentioned:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Harvard Medical School

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

University of Cambridge

Zimmer Pvt. Ltd.

University of Oxford

Global Medical Education Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize global medical education market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

Outbreak of Covid-19 is Likely to Boost Adoption Online Medical Education Programs

The development of the global medical education market is estimated to be influenced by the various factors. Launch of brand new collaborative models in the field of medical education and growing prominence and preference for continuing medical education (CME) and online education programs is likely to augur well for the market. As more students are opting for online teaching, the global medical education market is likely to gather momentum from the increased number of students from the medical field. Online teaching programs have gained huge attention and have gathered immense momentum due to the prevalence of Covid-19, a SARS-CoV-2 induced respiratory disease, across the globe. These factors are likely to support expansion of the global medical education market over the assessment years.

Global Medical Education Market: Geographical Analysis

Considering regional markets, North America is likely to come up as one of the leading regions in the global medical education market during the assessment period. The region is expexted to retain its attractiveness and dominant position due to the presence of several A-listed medical schools, such as Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine (UPENN), Stanford University, and so on. In addition, high disposable income of the people coupled with top-notch healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost growth of the medical education market in North America.

The global medical education market is segmented as:

Delivery Mode

Classroom-Based Course

Distance

Online

Training

Cardiothoracic, Neurology

Orthopaedic

Oral and Maxillofacial

Pediatric

Radiology

Laboratory

End Use

School of Medicine

Government/Military Organizations

Hospital

Insurance & Company

Non-Profit Organization

Publishing or Education Company

