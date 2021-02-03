The Peritoneal Cancer Market to witness an emphatic growth between 2016 and 2022

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in peritoneum, a thin, dedicate sheet that lines the inside wall of the abdomen and covers the uterus and extends over the bladder and rectum. The peritoneum is made up of epithelial cells. The peritoneal cancer is resembles with epithelial ovarian cancer, which is the most common type of malignancy that affects the ovaries. Signs and symptoms for peritoneal cancer includes general abdominal discomfort and pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, weight gain or loss and abnormal bleeding from the vagina. It is important for women to know that it is possible to have peritoneal cancer even if their ovaries have been removed. Peritoneal cancer is highly prevalent in developed economies and exact the cause this is still unknown. This high prevalence peritoneal cancer of has grabbed the attention of peritoneal cancer drugs manufacturer to research and develop effective drugs for detection and treatment of peritoneal cancer.

Technological advancements in diagnostic tests, growing public awareness about peritoneal cancer, favorable reimbursement policies are the major factors driving the growth global peritoneal cancer treatment market. However, the high costs and technical complexities associated with the existing diagnostic tests would hinder the growth of peritoneal cancer treatment Market.

The global peritoneal cancer market is segmented based on type of diagnosis and treatment of peritoneal cancer.

Based on treatment, the global peritoneal cancer market is segmented into the following:

Surgery

Chemotherapy (Anticancer Drugs)

Radiotherapy (High-Energy Rays)

Based on end user, the global peritoneal cancer market is segmented into the following:

Cancer research centers

Cancer hospital

Surgical centers

Clinics

By treatment type, chemotherapy is getting prominence in developed countries because of high prevalence in developed countries. Chemotherapy alone can prevent the growth of the cancer cells. This segment is expected to drive the peritoneal cancer market with significant CAGR over the forecasted period. By end user, the cancer hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue in overall end user market. This is due to large footfall of patient for chemotherapy treatment, which is one of the most prominent treatment option available for peritoneal cancer

Depending on geographic region, peritoneal cancer market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North America dominates the global market for peritoneal cancer treatment due to high demand of diagnostic tests and increasing awareness among people about peritoneal cancer. Europe holds the second position in peritoneal cancer treatment market owing to its large geriatric population base and high prevalence. Asia-Pacific holds the third position in the global peritoneal treatment market due to lack of sufficient healthcare facilities in these regions.

