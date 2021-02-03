Air Classifiers Sales Set to Soar on Back of COVID-19 Pandemic, Concludes Fact.MR

Before the pandemic hit, the manufacturing industry was working to regain the momentum it had reached after the 2008 recession. However, after the first wave of pandemic-driven shutdowns, segment recoveries for various manufacturers have been uneven.

2020 also experienced a significant dip in manufacturing employment levels, largely due to forced shutdowns in the early days of the pandemic and suppressed orders, with April recording manufacturing’s lowest employment levels since 2010. Despite recent gains from much of the country’s manufacturing base back in operation, work levels in are still lower than before. In its simplest form, a digital twin is a representation, or blueprint, of a physical thing. That thing could be a single product or a component. It could also be a production process or even the physical production environment. Using a digital twin, a manufacturer can virtually recreate a product, its production, and even simulate its performance in the real world without having to “bend metal” or take any other physical action. As manufacturers evaluate where and when to recalibrate their global production footprint, they can also turn to digital capabilities for help increasing their supply network visibility. The early days of the pandemic saw many manufacturers create “war rooms” that brought together demand-and supply planners to manually share updates in real time from their respective viewpoints. Now, manufacturers can automate this process with a digital supply network (DSN) to gain real-time understanding of activities across a complex supply network.

