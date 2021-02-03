COVID-19 to Render Choline Market Inelastic in Near Term, Projects Fact.MR

In 2021, health and wellness will be focused on maintaining a healthy body and mind by staying physically fit, eating a better diet and taking measures to improve emotional health. A new consideration for the food and beverage industry will be the need for safety, which will affect both how and where consumers shop.

Consumers will also be more cost-conscious because of economic uncertainty which will drive demand for value. However, there will still be space for premium products that provide exciting experiences to fill the void of other forms of entertainment that consumers are missing because of the pandemic, such as travel and eating at restaurants.

These trends will not be mutually exclusive, and many products in 2021 will address multiple consumer needs. While there have been many noteworthy events this year, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food and beverage industry is huge. The pandemic changed the way consumers shop, socialize, entertain and more—which is why it will be the biggest driver of food and beverage trends next year. Products that promote health and wellness, escapism and value will be in the spotlight because they provide relief from many of the challenges consumers are facing in wake of the pandemic. While already a trend in the sense that people have adopted food delivery and takeout out of sheer necessity, these actions will become a regular habit in 2021. Restaurant chains that had the foresight to offer delivery options and contactless pick-up prior to the onset of the pandemic have an upper hand.

