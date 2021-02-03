Opportunities in Foam Flooring Products Market Abound amid COVID-19, Concludes Fact.MR

The consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) industry’s growth over the past quarter century has been nothing short of exhilarating. CPG companies have launched innovative products to meet an ever-growing array of human needs and desires. They have expanded rapidly into the burgeoning consumer markets of the developing world. And to make this breakneck

growth possible and profitable, they have aggressively built global scale along every part of the value chain. These strategies, along with increased margins and weighting of portfolios toward fast-growing categories, have delivered stellar shareholder returns. Consumers changed their behavior and preferences, so companies are changing their go-to-market strategies and capabilities in response. Industry players are recalibrating how they segment consumers, prioritize channels, establish product portfolios, position their brands, and deploy service models. This work continues in the new year.

Perhaps not surprisingly, CPG’s first priority lies in adapting to the sudden shifts in channel preference spurred on by the pandemic. More than half of CPG companies see increased reliance on online and omnichannel as a means of reaching and engaging consumers. This is true even in areas like food and beverage, where historically, the penetration of e-commerce has been low. One notable example of this shift is Unilever’s “Ice Cream Now” campaign, which saw success on multiple digital platforms, including integrated sales through Uber Eats and other popular app-based restaurant delivery services.

