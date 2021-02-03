Due to COVID-19, Snooker Table Market Sucks, But Will Recover, Analysis by Fact.MR

Growth in the sports industry resulted from the emerging markets growth and rapid urbanization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were unfavorable climate changes and shortages of sports professionals. Going forward, increasing sports sponsorships, growing popularity of esports, economic growth, an increase in the number of Internet accessible devices and the emergence of multiple sports channels to capture viewership will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future are an increasing threat from home entertainment and increasing regulations on sports.

Players adopted strategies in the sports industry include expanding business by building new facilities in cities globally, increasing revenue sources by investing in infrastructure for training and other recreational purposes, increasing revenue by investing in new infrastructure and improving brand name and international presence, increasing revenue through increasing sponsor portfolios and merchandise sales.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the sports companies need to consider adopting mobile technologies at the supply and demand sides, adding elements of entertainment to sports events, combining different sports formats to keep customers entertained, expanding in emerging economies, offering competitive pricing, partnering with big brands, and offering goods and services to women among others.

