Daptomycin Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast by 2027

Several market players such as Cipla, Pfizer, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories among others currently dominate the global daptomycin market.

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Daptomycin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 5,122.7 Million by 2027.

Daptomycin is a cyclic lipopeptide antibiotic derived from the organism Streptomyces rose sports. Daptomycin is used for the treatment of various bacterial infections caused by gram-positive bacteria.

The growth of the global daptomycin market can be attributed to the high demand of daptomycin due to rising infections in the bloodstream, and increasing complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Furthermore, the rise of right-sided infective endocarditis, and daptomycin as an antibacterial drug, a bacterial metabolite and a member of calcium-dependent antibiotics, are also expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, increasing rates of infection with gram-positive bacteria and the rapid emergence of resistance to the new agent are expected to restrain the growth of the global daptomycin market.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market in 2020, owing to the rising complicated skin and skin structure infections in the region. The daptomycin market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European daptomycin market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The daptomycin market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to rising infections in the bloodstream in the region, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The daptomycin market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Global Daptomycin Market has been segmented based on Indication, Age Group, and Strength.

Based on indication, the global daptomycin market has been segmented into complicated skin structure infections, bacteremia, and others. The complicated skin structure infections are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on the age group, the market has been segmented into pediatric and adult. The adult segment is expected to hold the largest market share with an increasing number of bacteremia and right-sided infective endocarditis patients.

Based on strength, the market is segmented into 350 mg and 500 mg.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global daptomycin market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Merck & Co (US), Cipla (India), Pfizer (US), BE Pharmaceuticals (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Mylan (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical (Japan), Novo Holdings A/S (Denmark), Zhejiang Hisun (China), Hengrui Medicine (China), Huadong Medicine (China), Civica Rx (US).