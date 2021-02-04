Telecom Expense Management Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Telecom Expense Management Market: By Solution (Dispute Management, Inventory Management, Invoice and Contract Management, Procurement Management), By Service (Licensed Software, Hosted), End User (BFSI, Automotive) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global telecom expense management market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. High growth opportunities in emerging economies and rising adoption of portable device are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for telecom expense management across various industry verticals such as IT & telecommunication, retail, manufacturing, transport & logistics is fueling the growth of the global market.

The global telecom expense management market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the telecom expense management market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American telecom expense management market owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Avotus Corporation (Canada), Control Point Solutions (U.S.), Invoice Insights (U.S.), MBG (U.S.), Profitline (U.S.), Tangoe (U.S.), IBM (U.S.) in this region. Due to the high adoption of portable device and rising telecom expense of enterprises in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the telecom expense management market.

In the global telecom expense management market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of portable device, emerging economies and technological advancement in telecom expense management in the region.

The global Telecom expense management market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion at a CAGR of over 16% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Telecom Expense Management Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Telecom Expense Management Market Segmentation:

The global telecom expense management market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, organization size and end user. The end user segment is classified into IT & telecommunication, automotive, consumer goods and retail, BFSI, transport and logistics and others. However, IT & telecommunication segment is expected to hold the largest share of the telecom expense management market. This is owing to the increased IT infrastructure, expansion of markets across globe, increased expenditure on mobile devices and advanced communications channels to connect with employees, customers, and clients has led to demand of telecom expense management solution in the industry.

Some of the prominent players in the global telecom expense management market: Accenture PLC (Ireland), Avotus Corporation (Canada), Control Point Solutions (U.S.), Invoice Insights (U.S.), MBG (U.S.), Profitline (U.S.), Tangoe (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Ezwim B.V, MDSL (Netherlands), Econocom (Belgium) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as adoption of mobile applications.

