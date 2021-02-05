Europe to Show Consistency in the Peanut Allergy Treatment Market from 2020 to 2030

Peanut allergy is the most common of childhood food allergies. Around 2.5% of children suffered from peanut allergy in the United States. Peanut allergy can cause several allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. There is no approved treatment available for the peanut allergy, only the experimental drugs are used for the peanut allergy treatment. But manufacturers and researcher are studying the use of the immunotherapy drugs for the of peanuts allergy treatment. Immunotherapy drugs are not FDA approved till now. FDA is expected to approve one or more than one peanut allergy immunotherapy products for peanut allergy treatment. Companies such as DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd., Camallergy are conducting clinical trials for the development of peanut allergy treatment products. DBV technologies immunotherapy product ‘Viaskin Peanut’ will be most likely to be first peanut allergy treatment product in the market. Viaskin Peanut is skin or a dermal patch containing 250 microgram of peanut protein drugs.

Peanut allergy treatment market expected to grow with a double-digit growth rate as the expected launch of the new products in the market. These products will gain higher demand in the market as unavailability of peanut allergy treatment medicines. Peanut allergy treatment market expected to gain significant growth rate over the forecast period as increasing number of clinics visit for allergy treatment. Increasing number of research and development for the launch of immunotherapy products expected to boost up growth opportunity for peanut allergy treatment market. Peanut allergy treatment market will spur over the forecast period as increasing investments, scientific developments, and commercial activities.

The global peanut allergy treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region:

Segmentation by Drug Type Epinephrine Injection (EpiPen, Twinject, AUVI-Q) Antihistamines

Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Injectable

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Drug Store



Recently only symptomatic treatment drugs are available for the treatment of the peanut allergy treatment. Epinephrine injection and antihistamines are the most commonly prescribed drugs for relief from allergy. Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies in adults and children. Peanut allergy causes several allergic reactions. Peanut allergy is the leading cause of death due to food allergy. The prevalence of peanut allergy is higher in western countries and the highest among children. Peanut allergy has associated with several allergic conditions such as asthma, atopic dermatitis, and fever. Several clinical trials are ongoing for approval of immunotherapy and desensitization products but currently not available for clinical use. Based on the distribution channel, the peanut allergy treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are expected to gain a high share in the peanut allergy treatment market as the accessibility for the patient and medical staff.

Regionally, the global peanut allergy treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute a major revenue share in the global peanut allergy treatment market owing to the high prevalence of peanut allergy. North America and Europe expected to gain most of the share in the peanut allergy treatment market as increasing prevalence of peanut allergy in western countries. Peanut allergy treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to the growing number of allergy testing and increasing healthcare spending.

Some of the players operating in the global peanut allergy treatment market are Mylan Inc., Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., kaleo, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd., and others.

