North America to Outshine the Global Slowdown in Electron Microscopy Sample Preparation Market between 2020 and 2030

Electron microscopes use accelerated beams of electrons as source of illumination. Resolving power of electron microscope is much higher than light microscope and thus electron microscope can magnify even the smallest structure of the sample. Electron microscope has the efficiency to produce resolution up to 50 Pico meter and magnification up to 10,000,000x. These high specifications make every detail of the sample clearly visible.

Sample preparation is the initial operation to examine the specimen. In order to prepare sample for electron microscope scanning, the sample needs to be dried completely; so that the vacuum from the electron microscope doesn’t vaporize the sample. A coating over the sample is a mandatory step in order to protect the specimen from getting damaged. There is a large number of sample preparation techniques used to examine the specimen.

With recent advancements in medical technology and rise in the number of research laboratories for medical as well as semiconductors globally, the market for electron microscope has been witnessing considerable growth. There are certain global alliances that are taking place in order to boost drug discovery. This has considerably blared the market for electron microscopy and sample preparation. The demand of sample preparation methodologies in the workstations has influenced the growth of sample preparation techniques such as cryofixation, negative stain, dehydration, chemical fixation and others. The market for electron microscopy and sample preparation is expected to witness high growth in developed regions where heavy and large scale industries are blooming. These regions include North America, GCC, EU5and Asia Pacific. One key challenge that is restraining the growth of electron microscopy market is high cost associated with the set-up of this equipment, which makes its adoption difficult in lucrative laboratories and among developers.

The market for electron microscopy and sample preparation is segmented on the basis of electron microscope types, end use verticals and geography. By electron microscope, the market can be segmented into transmission electron microscope, scanning electron microscope, reflection electron microscope and scanning transmission electron microscope. Depending upon the sample preparation procedures or technique, the type of electron microscope is determined. End use verticals for electron microscope and sample preparation market includes biology and life science, semiconductor and data storage, research laboratories and other industrial segments. Biology and life science is segmented into cryobiology, vitrification, virology, cryo-electron microscopy, diagnostic electron microscopy and others.

Semiconductor and data storage segment includes failure analysis, defect analysis, circuit editing and other similar applications. Research laboratories includes study for material qualification, nanometerology, nanoprototyping and other such examinations. Industrial sectors which use electron microscopes include forensics, mining, chemical and petrochemical, high resolution imaging industry, direct beam writing fabrication industry and others. Based on geography, the market for electron microscopy and sample preparation can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the key players in the global electron microscopy and sample preparation market include Roche Holdings AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corp, Danaher Corporation, Carl Zeiss Ag, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Olympus Corporation among others.

