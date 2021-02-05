The Flavoured Veterinary Medications Market to witness promulgation between 2020 and 2030

Flavored Veterinary Medications are the medicines available in different flavors for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases in animals or birds. Veterinarians give the right advice to pet owners to take proper care of their pets and the right medication too. Sometimes a problem arises that pets are do not intake proper medication because of the taste. For example cats don’t like pills but like tuna, dogs don’t like any concentrated solution into their mouth directly but they would take it gladly when its flavored with meat or some flavor in a biscuit, birds unable to take large volume of medication solution but wouldn’t mind taking tasty, fruit-flavored concentrated solution Flavored veterinary medications helps in these cases and also prevents the transmission of animal diseases to people.

Recently, Elanco Animal Health announced that the Interceptor Flavor Tablets (milbemycin oxime) would be back in the veterinary market. Interceptor Flavor Tablets protects against whipworms, roundworms and hookworms in dogs. They also prevent heartworms diseases in cats and kittens. Merck Animal Health announced the approval of BRAVECTO™ (four-lane) chewable tablets for dogs (112.5 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, 1400 mg). It quickly and effectively kills fleas and multiple tick species for 12 weeks in a single dose. Virbac Corporation announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to acquire major U.S. veterinary products currently marketed by Novartis Animal Health.

Technological advancement, innovation, increasing demand of flavored medications by pet owners, increasing pet health awareness, less expensive as compared to surgery or radiotherapy, increasing healthcare expenditure, are the most important driving factors in flavored veterinary medications market. Since flavored veterinary medications are very helpful during the critical condition of animals, the demand for flavored veterinary medications market has increased.

With so many advantages and splendid features of flavored veterinary medications, it has few disadvantages too. Allergic reactions, loss of appetite, vomiting are acting as a barrier for flavored veterinary medications.

Flavored Veterinary Medications Market is broadly classified on the basis of the following segments –

By Product/Flavor:

Meat Flavored ( Beef, Chicken)

Fish Flavored ( Tuna)

Cheese Flavored

Chocolate Flavored

Others (Tutti-Frutti and Butterscotch)

By Dosage Form:

Liquid Form/Concentrates

Medicated Chewable Forms

By Animal Type:

Cats

Dogs

Birds, Small Animals Reptiles

Horses and Large Animals

The flavored veterinary medications market has grown substantially at a healthy CAGR due to increasing veterinary diseases and growing demand of flavored medications by pet owners. With rapid technological advancement and innovation, flavored veterinary medications market is expected to grow globally. North America and Europe would be the fastest growing market in the forecast period.

The flavored veterinary medications market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, flavored veterinary medications market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for flavored veterinary medications and is contributing the most as compared to other regions. Europe and Asia Pacific is the growing region in the forecast period.

Some of the key market players in flavored veterinary medications market are Pet Flavors Inc., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Inc., Novartis, Merck Animal Health, Merial, Virbac, Ceva, Vetoquinol, Wedgewood Pharmacy, Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy.

