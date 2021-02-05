Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market: Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact Assessment Analysis

Factor XIII deficiency is a rare genetic blood disorder that is characterised by the deficiency of clotting factor XIII. Clotting factors are proteins that play an important role in blood clotting. Patients suffering from factor XIII deficiency are able to form clots, however, these clots are highly unstable and dissolve easily, which results in prolonged uncontrolled bleeding. The severity and symptoms of the factor XIII deficiency varies from person to person thus the factor XIII deficiency treatment differs with respective to the severity. In most patients with factor XIII deficiency (80%), bleeding symptoms appear after birth, which include bleeding from the umbilical stump. Other patients are likely to have only a mild expression of the factor XIII deficiency that can become more apparent in the later stages of life when they encounter a traumatic injury or surgery.

Factor XIII deficiency is a genetic disorder that is recessive in nature. Thus, the risk of two carrier parents passing both the altered genes to their offspring is about 25% with each pregnancy. In case the parents are close relatives of each other, the risk is much higher. Thus, in communities where consanguineous marriages are more common, the risk of factor XIII deficiency is higher in the offspring, hence, it is widely seen in such communities.

Factor XIII deficiency treatment involves the usage of factor XIII concentrates. Fresh frozen plasma is one of the most common factor XIII deficiency treatments, especially in regions where the pharmaceutical version of factor XIII concentrates are not available easily. However, cryoprecipitates are no longer recommended for factor XIII deficiency treatment because of the risk of infections from viruses and other similar pathogens. The risk of allergy is also likely with other unknown factors present in the cryoprecipitates. Individuals with factor XIII deficiency are recommended to undergo preventive factor XIII deficiency treatment that includes the use of factor XIII concentrate every 3-4 weeks. The prophylactic factor XIII deficiency treatment is mainly used to prevent bleeding in the brain.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1348

In extremely rare cases, factor XIII deficiency may be caused due to the development of autoantibodies. These autoantibodies are also called inhibitors since they mistakenly attack replacement factor XIII that is used for the factor XIII deficiency treatment. In case the factor XIII deficiency treatment results in the formation of autoantibodies, additional therapy is required along with the factor XIII deficiency treatment. These additional therapies include the usage of immune suppressant drugs.

In 2011, CSL Behring received FDA approval for its Corifact (FXIII Concentrate) for the routine prophylactic factor XIII deficiency treatment. Similarly, in 2014, Novo Nordisk, Inc. received FDA approval for Tretten, a recombinant factor XIII replacement product. Tretten was approved for the prevention of bleeding in adults and children due to factor XIII A-subunit deficiency. Factor XIII deficiency treatment using recombinant technology is a popular topic for research since it is artificially created and does not contain human blood components, thereby resulting in no risk due to blood-borne viruses or similar other pathogens.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1348

Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The significant presence of communities that follow consanguineous marriages increases the risk of passing on factor XIII deficiency to the next generations, which is driving the factor XIII deficiency treatment market. Increasing government support for the treatment of rare diseases such as the factor XIII disease treatment is also an important factor driving the factor XIII deficiency treatment market. However, lack of experience of skilled personals for the factor XIII deficiency treatment like other rare diseases along with the difficulties encountered during the R&D of factor XIII deficiency treatment are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the factor XIII deficiency treatment market during the forecast period.

Factor XIII Deficiency Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global factor XIII deficiency treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment distribution channel and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global factor XIII deficiency treatment market is segmented as:

Fresh frozen plasma treatment

Pharmaceutical product treatment

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1348

Contact US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,