Global 3-Methyl Valeric Acid Market to Provide Lucrative Opportunities: Fact.MR

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Introduction

The chemical Compound 3-methyl valeric acid is a straight chain alkyl carboxylic acid as such other low molecular weight carboxylic acid. 3-methyl valeric acid having an unpleasant odor with low melting point and high boiling point. 3-methyl valeric acid is also known as 3-methyl pentanoic acid which is colorless oily liquid and it will be handled carefully owing to its highly corrosive nature. It is found naturally from the perennial flowering plant (valerian) as well as manufacturing artificially. The organic chemical compound 3-methyl valeric acid is widely used as an intermediate in the production of synthetic lubricants, agrochemicals, and pharmaceutical among others. The 3-methyl valeric acid is widely used in the fusion of valeric acid esters. Most common salt and ester of the 3-methyl valeric acid are known as pentanoates or valuates.

Moreover, volatile esters of the 3-methyl valeric acid have a very pleasant odor, and that is used in the perfumes and cosmetics as a fragrance agent. The pentyl valerate and ethyl valerate esters of 3-methyl valeric acid are used as a food additive in the synthetic flavoring substances and adjuvant owing to its fruity flavors. In agrochemicals such as pesticides formulation, the 3-methyl valeric acid is used as an odorant or stanching agent with a limit not more than 2%.

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Dynamics

The straight chain alkyl carboxylic chemical compound 3-methyl valeric acid demand is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming years. The key factor to enhance the demand for 3-methyl valeric acid are growing application across the various end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and agrochemicals especially pesticides among others. Globally, in past few years, the food and beverages industry are register significant growth owing to the growing population, changes in lifestyle and eaten habits, and growing demand for packaged food are some of the key factors to contribute in industry growth. And, the use of 3-methyl valeric acid as a food additive that fueled the demand across the globe during the forecast period. Additionally, the high traction of cosmetics across the globe are also projected to contributing in the 3-methyl valeric acid market growth over the forecast period.

However, one of the prominent challenges for the 3-methyl valeric acid is presence of an alternate chemical compound that is butyric acid. Owing to similar properties of butyric acid, the utilization of butyric acid across the various end-use industries are expected to hampering the 3-methyl valeric acid market growth during the forecast period.

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Segmentation

The global 3-methyl valeric acid market can be segmented on the basis of source, grade, application, and region.

On the basis of source, the 3-methyl valeric acid market has been segmented as:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of grade, the 3-methyl valeric acid market has been segmented as:

Standard Grade

Technical Grade (High Purity Grade

On the basis of Application, the 3-methyl valeric acid market has been segmented as:

Food Additives

Flavors and Fragrances

Synthetic Lubricants

Extracting Agent

Plasticizer

Agrochemicals

Chemical Intermediate

Others

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Regional Outlook

From the regional perspective, the consumption of 3-methyl valeric acid are primarily drive by the growing demand in the numerous application such as cosmetics, flavoring agent, food additive, and synthetic chemical substance & adjuvant in the pesticides among many others. Across the globe, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for a prominent share in the global 3-methyl valeric acid during the forecast period owing to the positive outlook of the various end-use industries such as agrochemicals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. In the Asia Pacific, the population is growing significantly which is increasing the demand for food & beverages, and cosmetics among others consumer products. Collectively, North America and Europe are projected to account dominant share in the global 3-methyl valeric acid and register healthy growth during the forecast period owing to rising per capita net adjusted income are changing the lifestyle and habits of people, which is also helping in the growth of cosmetics and personal care industry in the region. Relatively, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to hold small shares and positive growth in the global 3-methyl valeric acid across the globe in the upcoming years.

3-Methyl Valeric acid Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the 3-methyl valeric acid market are:

Merck KGaA

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Penta Manufacturing Company

The Good Scents Company

Restek Corporation

Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals

SynThink Research Chemicals

DowDupont Inc.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Neuchatel Chemie Specialties

Yufeng International Co., Ltd

