The Medical Beds and Chairs Market to get on to the organic development mode between 2015 and 2021

Medical beds and chairs are specifically designed to provide comfort and quality of sleep to hospitalized patients and cater to their other healthcare needs. These medical equipment provide flexibility and relaxation to the patient. Medical beds are broadly classified as regular beds, ICU beds, pediatric beds, bariatric beds, respiratory beds, birthing beds, and home care beds. These beds are used in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, home health care facilities, and academic research institutes. These medical beds are manual, semi-electric and electric beds. Medical chairs are classified as examination and treatment chairs, ENT chairs, rehabilitation chairs, blood drawing chairs, cardiac chairs, ophthalmic chairs, dialysis chairs, and wheelchairs. Wheelchairs are mainly classified into two types: manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs. Medical chairs allow for the movement of the patient such as patient transfer chairs for safest and easiest transfer of the patient, geriatric chairs to assist the elderly in mobility and security.

The global medical beds and chairs market is categorized based on type of care, end user, and product type. Based on type of care, the medical beds and chairs market is segmented into bariatric care, fall prevention, critical care, wound care, and others. Based on end users, this market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, academic research institutes, and others. On the basis of type of medical beds, the market is segmented into curative care beds, psychiatric care beds, long-term care beds, and others. Based on the type of medical chairs, the market comprises wheelchairs, surgery chairs, dental chairs, MRI chairs, and others.

North America has the largest market for medical bed and chairs, followed by Europe. This is due to technological advancements, increasing prevalence of diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and well developed healthcare infrastructure in these regions. The medical beds and chairs market in Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years. This is due to increasing number of accidents, developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and growing aging population in the region.

Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovations, increasing number of hospitals, and demand for better healthcare services are driving the growth of the global medical beds and chairs market. Moreover, increasing hospital going population and growing demand for multi-functional and affordable medical equipment are other factors aiding the growth of the global medical beds and chairs market. However, lack of trained medical professionals to handle critical patients obstructs the growth of the global medical beds and chairs market.

Growing economies of countries, such as India and China, are expected to drive the medical beds and chairs market in Asia. Moreover, advancements in technology and manufacturing processes in developing countries are creating new opportunities for companies in the global medical beds and chairs market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches are some of the latest trends observed in the global medical beds and chairs market. Some of the major companies operating in the global medical beds and chairs market are ArjoHuntleigh, Stryker Corporation, Graham Field Health Products, Inc., Hill-Rom, Inc., Sunrise Medical, NOA Medical Industries Inc. M.C. Healthcare Products Inc., HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc., Columbia Medical, and Invacare Corporation.

