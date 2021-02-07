The Angiography Devices Market to emphasize on geometric progression in the next decade

Angiography is a medical imaging technique used to visualize blood vessels in the brain, neck, heart, and kidneys. For this technique, radiopaque substances and dyes are used to make the blood vessels visible under x-ray. Angiography is used to detect abnormalities or blockage in blood vessels. This, in turn, helps diagnose various critical conditions such as heart diseases, kidney disorders, kidney dysfunction, atherosclerosis, brain tumors, and eye diseases. Moreover, angiography helps surgeons study the condition of the heart and brain before surgeries. There are several types of angiography which are categorized based on the blood vessel analyzed. Major types of angiography include coronary angiography, pulmonary angiography, kidney angiography, fluorescein angiography, celiac angiography, and mesenteric angiography. There are some side-effects of angiography noticed in some patients. These are mainly allergic reactions caused by the substances and dyes used in angiography. Major allergic reactions include swelling, breathing problems, heart failure, and low blood pressure.

The global angiography devices market is categorized based on types of devices, product, application, procedure, indication, and end user. Based on devices, this market is further sub-segmented into x-ray angiography devices, computed tomography (CT) angiography devices, and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) devices. X-ray angiography devices include image intensifiers and flat-panel detectors. Based on product, this market is segmented into angiography systems, catheter tubes, guidewires, balloons, contrast media, vascular closure devices, and accessories. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic and therapeutic. Based on procedure, the angiography devices market is categorized as coronary angiography, micro-angiography, non-coronary angiography, and others. Non-coronary angiography includes neuro-vascular angiography and peripheral angiography. Based on indication, the market is sub-segmented into known/suspectedCAD, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and others. Based on end user, the angiography devices market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic research laboratories.

North America has the largest market for angiography devices, followed by Europe. This is due to technological advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increased healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The angiography devices market in Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years. This is owing to increasing aging population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing disposable income in the region. Moreover, increasing population and growing economies of countries, such as India and China, are expected to drive the angiography devices market in Asia.

Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological innovations, and rising demand for diagnostic procedures are propelling the growth of the global angiography devices market. Moreover, rising awareness about angiography and increasing government investment in medical imaging technologies are the other factors fuelling the growth of this market. However, lack of health insurance cover and implementation of strict government regulations are some of the major factors inhibiting the growth of the global angiography devices market.

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rising number of collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches are some of the latest trends observed in this market. The major companies operating in the global angiography devices market include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

