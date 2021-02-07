The Mammography Market to witness an exponential expansion between 2015 and 2021

Mammography refers to a standard diagnostic and screening technique that is used to screen breast tissues for the presence of malignant tumor. Mammography involves the use of low-energy X-rays for early detection of breast cancer. On the basis of technology used, the mammography market can be classified as film-screen or digital. Initially, conventional screen-film mammography (SFM) was the only technique available in the market, which involved high-spatial resolution for producing images. Film cassettes are used in screen-film mammography, while electronic x-ray detectors are used in digital mammography; better images can be obtained using the latter. In digital mammography, photons are converted to light, which travels to a device that converts this into a digital signal to display on a computer monitor. The global market for mammography is expected to increase at a significant rate. This is due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer cases and rising awareness about the same. The market for mammography is highly regulated. Various acts have been passed worldwide, such as the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) to ensure good quality care in mammography.

North America dominates the global market for mammography due to technical advancements in the field of diagnostic imaging and high prevalence of breast cancer in the region. Moreover, increased awareness about advantages of cancer detection in early stages and improved healthcare facilities are driving the market for mammography in North America. Over the next few years, the market for mammography in Asia is expected to experience high growth rate, followed by that in Europe. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets in Asia. This is due to the large population base and increasing prevalence of breast cancer cases in these countries. Some of the key driving forces of the mammography market in emerging economies are increasing awareness and improved healthcare facilities.

Elderly people and patients suffering from hormonal disorders are at high risk of breast cancer. For instance, menopausal hormone therapy increases risk of breast cancer. Various factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing number of cases of hormonal misbalances are expected to drive the global market for mammography. Moreover, increasing awareness about mammography techniques is expected to drive this market. However, factors such as lack of awareness, discomfort to the patients, and side effects associated with mammography are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, lack of accurate results is also limiting the growth of the global market for mammography.

Growing demographics and economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global mammography market. This is due to increasing awareness and rising adoption rate of mammography techniques in these regions. Innovative new products with fewer side effects are expected to drive the global mammography market. However, changing health regulations imposed by various governments and availability issues could be major challenges for this market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions and new product launches are some of the latest trends in the global mammography market. Major companies in the global mammography market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc and Gamma Medica, Inc. Some other companies having significance presence in this market are Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, and SonoCiné, Inc.

