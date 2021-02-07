The Mobile Imaging Market to bank on explicit research between 2015 and 2021

Mobile imaging technology is primarily used in the diagnosis of diseases by providing detailed images of the body. The mobile imaging market is growing due to innovative applications of the technology in various areas such as cardiology, neurology, and women’s health. The growing importance of medical imaging systems in various medical applications is among the key driving factors of the global mobile imaging market. This is due to the rising number of tests and screening procedures prescribed by doctors for the diagnosis of chronic diseases. In addition, mobile imaging equipment is poised to expand from diagnosis to include biopsies and surgeries. Mobile MRI equipment is the most preferred technology for mobile purposes. However, it is more expensive than a CT scanner. MRI scanners use strong magnetic fields and radio waves for the purpose of imaging internal organs such as head, spine, heart, bone/joints, and abdomen. Moreover, MRI is used to examine the head, spine, heart, bone/joints, and abdomen. The mobile imaging systems are designed to be installed in large vans/trailers that operate as mobile scanning rooms, and can be taken to various sites offering extended care.

The global mobile imaging market is categorized based on service type and end-users. Based on service type, this market is further sub-segmented into x-ray, ultrasound sonography, CT, MRI, positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), bone densitometry, and mammography. Based on end users, the market covers hospitals and private clinics, home healthcare service providers, rehabilitation centers, geriatric care and hospice agencies, and sports organizations, among others.

North America is the largest market for mobile imaging, followed by Europe. This is due to factors such as technological advancements, increasing demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, rising awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases, increasing demand of better healthcare facilities, growing healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The mobile imaging market in Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate in the next few years due to growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising disposable incomes, and aging population in the region. In addition, factors such as increasing population and growth in the economies of developing countries such as India and China are also supporting the growth of mobile imaging market in Asia. Moreover, rising government initiatives to increase the number of community health and oncology centers are also expected to widen the scope of the mobile medical imaging market in developing regions. These factors, along with a broader application area of mobile imaging technologies and increasing patient population, are expected to drive the growth of mobile imaging market globally. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives for improving mobile imaging technologies across the globe are some other factors behind the worldwide growth of this market. However, factors such as reimbursement issues and high level of competition are leading to the restrained growth of the global mobile imaging market.

Some latest trends that have been observed in the global mobile imaging market include increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, new product launches, and growing research and development activities. The major companies operating in this market worldwide are Alliance Healthcare Services, Axiom Mobile Imaging, DMS Health Technologies, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, Inc, Van Scan Ltd, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging, Inc, Cobalt Imaging Center, Inhealth Group Limited, Front Range Mobile Imaging, Nuffield Health, and Center for Diagnostic Imaging.

