Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast by 2023

The global Tuberculosis Vaccine Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

TB is the second disease with the highest mortality rate in the globe, after HIV/AIDS. It is caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis that infect the lungs; however, the bacteria can remain dormant for years without showing any symptoms. Increasing prevalence of diseases and increasing awareness regarding immunization and vaccination will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The government agencies and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) are making joint efforts to control the spreads of the disease, which, in turn, contribute to the growth of the market. To get approval from the government for vaccine production and the side effects may hinder the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The global tuberculosis vaccine treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of the test, type of TB vaccines, and end users. On the basis of type of the test, it is segmented into tuberculin skin test (TST), TB blood tests, IGRAs (interferon-gamma release assays), and others. On the basis, of type of Tb vaccines, it is segmented into immunotherapeutic vaccines, booster vaccines, and others. And on the basis of end users, it is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, research institutions, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the regional basis, the global tuberculosis vaccine treatment market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. America accounts for the largest market in the world. The government have taken initiatives for vaccination against diseases like TB, as well as excellent management of public awareness programs are boosting the growth of this market in America. Europe is the second largest market owing to availability of funds for research and development activities and growing emphasis on R&D. The government in developing countries in Asia Pacific has undertaken various vaccinations programs. National Health Mission in India provides vaccination against various diseases such as TB, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and polio. Asia Pacific shows the fastest growth in this market due to an increase in prevalence of communicable diseases. India is expected to be an emerging and the fastest growing market. The market shows steady growth in the Middle East & Africa due the demand for TB vaccine is less than other regions across the globe.

Some of the key players in the global tuberculosis vaccine treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc.(US), Sanofi Pasteur SA (France), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), IDT Biologics GmbH, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (India), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Bavarian Nordic(US), Solvay(US), Informa plc.(US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. Is a British pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Brentford, London. It was established in 2000 by a merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. It has the second highest listing on New York Stock Exchange. Legacy products developed by GSK are listed in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines.

Sanofi Pasteur, headquartered in France, is one of the leading players in the world producing human vaccines. Combination vaccines that protect against multiple diseases are one of the strengths of Sanofi Pasteur’s products. The largest portfolio of vaccines for travelers and people living in tropical areas are tuberculosis, typhoid, rabies, yellow fever, Japanese encephalitis, meningococcal meningitis, cholera, hepatitis A, hepatitis B.