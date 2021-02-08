Simulation Software Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players and Forecast To 2023

Global Simulation Software Market Research Report: By Component (Software, Service), Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), Application (eLearning, R&D), Vertical (Automobile, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare,) – Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global simulation software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for simulation software solutions. Moreover, increasing demand for simulation softwares across various industry verticals, and rise in demand for product innovation, and improved quality of products are other major factors driving the growth of the global simulation software market.

The global simulation software market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the simulation software market in North America region owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as Altair Engineering, Bentley Systems, Ansys, Inc., PTC, Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk, Inc., CPFD Software, Cybernet Systems Co. Ltd., Design Simulation Technologies, Inc., and Synopsys, Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing focus of business organizations on better management of business processes and providing better and quality products. In the global simulation software market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing demand for simulation software solutions across different industry verticals, such as healthcare and manufacturing across countries in the region.

The global simulation software market is projected to reach USD 16 billion at a CAGR of over 16% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Simulation Software Market Segmentation

The global simulation software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application and vertical. The application segment is classified into eLearning and research and development. However, the research and development sub segment in expected to hold the largest market share of the global simulation software market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for product innovation and increasing demand for quality products. Research and development primarily deals with product designing, product lifecycle management, and process optimization and helps in designing of products in the virtual environment.

Some of the prominent players in the market are Altair Engineering (U.S.), Bentley Systems (U.S.), Ansys, Inc. (U.S.), PTC (U.S.), Siemens PLM Software (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), and CPFD Software (U.S.). Cybernet Systems Co. Ltd. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes (France), Design Simulation Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), and MathWorks, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.

Market Research Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and rise in demand for simulation software solutions across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue and demand for simulation software solutions, in healthcare and manufacturing industry verticals.

