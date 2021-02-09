Shelf Liner Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030, Fact.MR Study

The shelf liner market is poised to expand at a value CAGR of around 5%, and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 215 Mn over the forecast duration of 2020-2030. Shelf liners are used to protect underlying surfaces from damage and dirt. Rising demand for shelf liners for domestic needs and corporate houses will boost the growth of the shelf liner market during the forecast period. Increase in requisite for shelf liners in laboratories are also adding to the demand thrust in the shelf liner market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for cleaning and storage has increased, and a majority of the population across the globe has inclined towards the practice of keeping surfaces clean, which includes shelves. Moreover, the population in developed countries utilizes shelves made out of expensive wood. Therefore, placing a shelf liner reduces the overall cleaning cost and preserves the shelf for a long time. Thus, he rising demand for cleaning and storage accessories has boosted the shelf liner market, and is a trend that will continue to grow over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Shelf Liner Market Study

By type, the meshed segment is foreseen to grow 2X than the smooth segment in 2020. On the other hand, the smooth segment will account for 2/5 of overall market share in 2020.

By material, plastic is anticipated to grow in prominence, gaining 104 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

By end use, residential is projected to account for 30% of total sales in 2020 in the shelf liner market, and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 65 Mn during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The shelf liner market in East Asia is expected to grow by experiencing a value CAGR of nearly 8%, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 1.7X times than Europe, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of demand pie in the global shelf liner market by the end of the forecast period.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for cleaning materials and accessories has increased across the globe. Thus, growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene will increase the sales of shelf liners over the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Focusing on Stimulating Growth

The report reveals some of the prominent key players in the shelf liner market place, including Shurtape Technologies LLC, Konrad Hornschuch AG, Kittrich Corporation, Seville Classics Inc, Pro-Mart Industries Inc., Warp Bros, Macbeth Collection, Youcopia Products Inc, Drymate (RPM Inc.), and Hills Point Industries LLC, among others

Find More Valuable Insights on Shelf Liner Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global shelf liner market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the shelf liner market based on type (meshed and smooth), material (plastic, rubber, paper, fabric, and aluminum), adhesion (self-adhesive and non-adhesive), end use (hotels, restaurants and catering (HoReCa), residential, corporate offices, laboratories, education institutions, and others), and sales channels (direct procurement, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, utensil stores, and others), across six regions.

