Polypropylene Woven Bags and Sacks Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Environmental risks and hazards associated with use of polyethylene are boosting the adoption of polypropylene woven bags and sacks as a more sustainable alternative, as per the latest Fact.MR report. The study estimates that the sales of polypropylene woven sacks and bags are likely to grow at a subdued volume CAGR of 4% through 2028. According to the report, laminated polypropylene woven bags and sacks will continue to overshadow their non-laminated counterparts, owing to their abilities in terms of imparting economical yet quality packaging with extended durability.

With environmental risks associated with use of polythene becoming highly palpable, the emphasis on use of sustainable and responsible alternatives, including polypropylene woven bags and sacks, has gathered momentum in the packaging space. On account of retail industry making inroads in the FMCG sector, retail outlets have witnessed immense proliferation, auguring well for adoption of polypropylene woven bags and sacks.

Prohibitions and taxes introduced across several countries globally apropos of use of plastic bags with an aim to offset environment-related adversities has induced a massive shift toward polypropylene woven bags and sacks.

“Alongside the rising reluctance toward plastic bags, demand for polypropylene non-woven bags and sacks is on an upward trajectory. Though the materials used in polypropylene woven sacks and bags aren‘t completely biodegradable, their reusability and recyclability are commendable, thereby validating their significance as a greener alternative. Manufacturing of polypropylene woven sacks and bags is rapidly emerging as a profitable business idea, on back of their ever-decreasing demand,“ senior analyst, Fact.MR.

Sensing the shifts in preferences of end users and customers alike, the manufacturers of polypropylene woven bags and sacks are introduced a wide-range of products to choose from, depending upon nature of the target application. Open mouth bags & valve bags retain their hegemony in the global polypropylene woven bags and sacks market, with a collective share of over 50 % market share, both in terms of volume and value. Unwavering demand for gusseted bags and block bottom bags further complements the aforementioned demand, finds the Fact.MR study.

APEJ Retains its Buoyancy for Manufacturers to Gain High ROI Benefits

Eminence of APEJ in the global market will persist, driven by flourishing FMCG sector in the region. Major chunk of demand for polypropylene woven bags and sacks will continue to be concentrated across India and China, following the active bans on plastics gaining wide-spread acceptance in these countries.

“With the spurring demand for packaging solutions, leading players have positioned their focus on producing polypropylene woven bags and sacks, in order to evolve as highly reliable manufacturers offering custom driven woven fabric. Multiple companies based in developing regions are framing their business strategies aligned with flourishing export volumes from these countries to key nations, including Germany, UAE, the U.S., Canada, Britain, and Australia.

The prominent manufacturers of polypropylene woven bags and sacks market are making headway with custom-centric designs and solutions, while conforming to quality and safety standards. These manufacturers are resorting to strategic approaches for broadening their customer outreach and attaining competitive benefits in the polypropylene woven sacks and bags market space.

As per the study, building & construction and food will continue to seek large volumes of polypropylene woven bags and sacks. However, the sales of polypropylene woven sacks and bags in agriculture & allied space are likely to put sales in building & construction and food industries in the shade over the forecast timeline.

The Fact.MR report analyzes opportunities brimming in the polypropylene woven bags and sacks market space over the forecast period of 2018-2028.

