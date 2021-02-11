Citrus Essential Oil Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2028

The growing emphasis on health and wellness and positive perception about aromatherapy is driving uptake of essential oils, according to a new study by Fact.MR. The shifting consumer focus is driving the demand for health and wellness products, and this trend is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of essential oil market in the future.

With the increasing focus on aromatherapy, essential oils are gaining popularity where oil is inhaled or used on the skin to treat various health conditions. Aromatherapy is constantly expanding with a new application in the bath, household, and personal care market. With the growing demand, companies are focusing on product development by rapidly creating new aromatherapy formulations with essential oils. According to the Fact.MR study, essential oil sales are likely to gain traction on account of these broader factors.

Aromatherapy is fast emerging as an alternative medicine using essential oils and other aromatic compounds for purpose of altering mood, mind, and health of a person. With an increasing number of essential oils demonstrating anti-microbial activities such as tea tree oil, it is used on a large scale for treating infectious diseases. Moreover, aromatherapy organizations across the world are working on the advancement of aromatherapy by using various essential oils and also educating aromatherapists and healthcare professionals for using essential oils to treat various conditions.

The use of aromatherapy has also increased to relieve symptoms caused by chronic illness including circulation problem, pain, stress, fatigue, upset stomach, nausea, and other symptoms. Ginger oil, pine oil, oregano oil, wintergreen oil are some of the essential oils used on a large scale in alternative therapies.

Cosmetics brands are increasingly using essential oils in their products with the increasing popularity of aromatherapy. Innovations and new formulations in the cosmetics industry is triggered by consumers willing to pay more for natural products. Aromatherapy moisturizes, body creams and perfumes are rapidly gaining popularity in the market.

The sales of essential oils is increasing among professional aromatherapists purchasing essential oils in a large quantity including lavender oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, lemon oil, and rosemary oil. One of the major factors driving the sales of essential oil is increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of essential oils.

Sales of Citrus Essential Oil Surge in Aromatherapy in Light of Effective Therapeutic Benefits

Citrus essential oil market continues to witness increasing adoption in the aromatherapy backed by the number of health benefits. Meanwhile, the demand for citrus essential oil is likely to grow significantly in multiple industries including food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics. According to the latest report by Fact.MR, citrus essential oil sales reached more than 80 thousand tons in 2018.

Manufacturing citrus essential oil using grapefruit is likely to gain momentum in the coming years owing to the benefits such as improved immunity, weight loss. Grapefruit in manufacturing citrus essential oil is also expected to grow 2x faster in 2019 compared to other counterparts.

The Increasing use of essential oils in various food products and the growing trend of the clean label is driving demand for citrus essential oil in food and beverages industry. Moreover, there has been a notable rise in the use of citrus essential oil in baked goods and chocolates for offering unique taste and flavor. Meanwhile, antifungal and antimicrobial properties in the citrus essential oil is also fueling its growth as a natural preservative in various food products.

Online retail stores have emerged as the fastest growing sales channel of essential oils. Convenience, offering discounts, and attractive marketing campaigns are some of the factors driving the growth of online retail stores in sales of citrus essential oil. As per the Fact.MR study, sales of citrus essential oil through online retail stores surpassed 4000 tons in 2018. Research activities are being done to identify more application areas for citrus essential oil along with the use in critical illness and treatment.

