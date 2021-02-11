Micro Display Market Industry Analysis 2021: Growth Expected to Reach at a Highest CAGR of +14% with Top Companies- Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies

Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights the Micro display Market, By Technology (LCD, OLED), By Product (Projectors, Smart bands, Binoculars), By End-users (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial) – Global Forecast 2023

Overview

The micro display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. As per the micro display market research report, the global market for micro display is projected to grow swiftly by US$1.8 billion by 2023. According to analysts, rising adoption portable devices as well as increasing demand for augmented reality displays will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The micro display market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global micro display market and its end-users, product, region, and technology segments. The high manufacturing cost along with increasing maintenance cost is the elements that could influence the micro display market advancement throughout the forecast period. The micro display market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the micro display market.

Market Segmentation

The global micro display market has been segmented based on end-users, product, region, and technology. On the basis of end-users, the market for micro display is segmented based on automotive, healthcare, and industrial. Additionally, the market on the basis of product, is segmented into binoculars, smart bands, and projectors. The global market for micro display is also covered based on technology segment which is further split into LCS, OLED, LCos, DLP, and others.

Major elements such as budget limitations could obstruct the micro display market growth. However, according to the micro display market research report, growing application of micro displays along with demand for high resolution and excellent picture quality will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The micro display market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of end-users, product, region, and technology segments along with regional markets has been given in the global micro display market research report. The micro display market research report provides an extensive understanding of the micro display market based on the information and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for micro display are predominantly covered in the global micro display market research report. Country-level micro display markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level micro display markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level micro display markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The micro display market research report also explores the regional market for micro display present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The micro display market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside micro display markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

Demand for high resolution micro displays and expansion strategies of key players are presumed to drive the micro display market growth worldwide. The global micro display market could be challenged by high cost associated with manufacturing and maintenance of panels, nevertheless, organizations in the micro display market will carry the growth rate forward. The micro display market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the micro display market globally.

Top Manufacturers

HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany), Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX (NASDAQ))(Taiwan), Syndiant (US), Jasper Display Corp. (Taiwan), Japan Display Inc. (6740 (TYO))(Japan), RAONTECH (South Korea), Microtips Technology, LLC (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (6724 (TYO))(Japan), Kopin Corporation (KOPN (NASDAQ))(US), Dresden Microdisplay GmbH (Germany), WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan), MICROOLED (France), Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and eMagin Corporation (EMAN (NYSEAMERICAN)) (US) among others.

Industry News

On 11 January, Pacific Time, the first ever all-digital consumer electronics show (CES 2021) started. The online show was attended by a cohort of renowned consumer electronics firms. BOE was listed among the top 10 CE Brands for 2020-2021 and was awarded a Creative Display Application Product Award for the company’s patented active matrix Micro-LED with glass substrates.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Micro Display Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

