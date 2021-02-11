Network Forensic Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023

Global Network Forensic Market Research Report Information By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Data Centre Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security) and by Vertical — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The network forensic is a part of digital forensic that uses real-time forensic tools for monitoring and analysis of data traffic with for information gathering and intrusion detection to protect the network from the cyberattacks.. Rapid advancement in digitalization and innovative technologies in commercial sectors and government stringent rules and regulations against the cyberattack threats are some of the factors which are responsible for the market growth of network forensic market during the forecast period.

The global network forensic market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.12 Billion by 2023 growing at a ~17.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Globally, the network forensic market is categorized into component, deployment, application, organization size, and vertical.

The component segment of global network forensic market is categorized into solution and services. The solution is further sub-segmented into intrusion detection system, security information and event management (SIEM), threat intelligence, packet capture analysis, log management, firewall management.

The service is further sub-segmented into professional services and managed services.

Depending on the deployment, the global network forensic market is categorized into on-premise and cloud.

The application segment of global network forensic market is segmented into data center security, endpoint security, network security, application security, email security, and cloud security.

The organization size of global network forensic market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise.

Furthermore, based on vertical, the global network forensic market is classified into automotive, banking and finance, education, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and industrial..

Key players

Some of the global network forensic market includes Viavi Solutions (US), Trustwave Holdings Inc (US), Packet Forensics LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US),Cisco System Inc (US), FireEye Inc (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Corero Network Security (US), LogRhythm (US), Dell Technologies (RSA Security LLC), and AT & T (Alien Vault Inc.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of global network forensic market is analyzed for the regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is mostly dominated by North America. Moreover, the region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period in terms of market value and market share due to the presence of IT giants that include IBM Corporation, Cisco systems Inc. The global network forensic market in Asia-Pacific is expected to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to stringent government rules & regulations for the protection against cyberattacks and rise in the investment for digitalization and innovative technologies by developing countries such as India and China in this region are some of the other factors that are boosting the market in this region.

