Bedding Protectors Market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, Manufactures, Regions, Market size and Forecast 2020-2030

The global bedding protectors market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 billion in 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 6%. This market is, at present, in the growth stage of the product lifecycle in multiple regions such as South Asia and East Asia. With the high growth of hospitality businesses in these regions, the demand for bedding protectors is also surging year after year.

Presently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the bedding protectors market is witnessing some setbacks. The pandemic has been detrimental with the shutting down of manufacturing units and decrease in new purchases from existing customers. The hospitality industry has been adversely affected by the pandemic, leading to decreased demand for bedding protectors. The global bedding protectors market is expected to show better growth post lockdowns. Consumers are expected to purchase bedding protectors to replace their old ones, and demand from hotel chains will also pick up pace in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Bedding Protectors Market Study

Europe accounts for more than 30% of the global bedding protectors market value share. This region has high demand for bedding protectors from the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

In the feature segment, the cooling sub-segment garners the maximum revenue with a market share of over 25%.

Cooling mattress protectors absorb heat when hot and discard the same when the temperature is too cold. This feature leads to the high share of this sub-segment.

Substantially low trade and export of raw materials such as cotton has affected the penetration of manufacturers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While players have been increasing their presence in foreign regions, the focus of manufacturers has been on established markets for bedding protectors.

“The bedding protectors market is experiencing a dramatic transformation with competitors shifting focus from brick and mortal stores to online sales. Due to this phenomenon, the number of people purchasing bedding protectors is increasing at a fast pace,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Consolidated Market Structure with Competitors Focused on Adding Attractive Features

The global bedding protectors market is consolidated in nature, with top players such Simmon’s Bedding Company, Serta, Inc., Temur-Pedic, Select Number Corporation, Kurlon Enterprises, and Therapedic International accounting for a majority of the share in the global market. Several new competitors are advancing with improved cooling specifications in bedding protectors, which is anticipated to create more demand. Moreover, accelerating economic growth and the picking up of the housing market will combine to give the growth of the bedding protectors industry more impetus.

