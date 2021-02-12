Cardiopulmonary Disease Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The Cardiopulmonary Disease Market is a general term used to describe a variety of different diseases and conditions related to heart and lungs. Cardio Vascular Disease is a complex disease with a wide variety of risk factors including those that are modifiable, such as physical inactivity, non-modifiable factors such as age, genes, congenital dispositions, and gender. Respiratory disease is a medical term that includes extreme conditions affecting the organs and tissues which make gas exchange possible in higher organisms. Depending upon the type of cardiopulmonary disease present the treatment options vary and may include changes in diet or lifestyle, use of medications issued on prescription or surgery. The most common cardiopulmonary diseases are hypertension, stroke, and coronary heart disease. Untreated, cardiopulmonary diseases can be deadly. Cardiopulmonary diseases are the major cause of death globally.

The substantial growth in the frequency of health conditions related to the lungs and heart is the key factor to boosts the growth of this market. Also, the increase in aged population and the rising frequency in cardiovascular and respiratory diseases is also anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period. Exposure to nicotine, tobacco products, and others increases the risk of obtaining cardiopulmonary diseases.

Increase in the rise of advanced technological equipment for diagnosing the disease will drive market rate exponentially. However, the huge cost of treatment and the regulatory nature of government on pharmaceutical companies will hamper the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, diagnostics and treatment, end-user. On the basis of disease type, the market has been classified as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The cardiovascular diseases are segmented into coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, dysrhythmia, hypertension, and others. The respiratory diseases are segmented into influenza, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis, and others. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis market is segmented into an electrocardiogram (ECG), Holter monitoring, echocardiogram, stress test, cardiac catheterization, cardiac computerized tomography (CT) scan, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), stress blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters and spirometry. The treatment market segmented into medications. The medications segment is further sub-segmented into angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBS), anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents and others. On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics and rehab centers, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market in the forecast period. Rising rate in a number of cardiopulmonary diseases due to factors such as a change in lifestyle, smoking habits, and others contribute majorly to the growth of the market. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism, and an increase in disposable income are some other factors that boost the growth of the market.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share as cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment is most common in Germany. The European market is projected to grow because of the increase in elderly population, growing prevalence of diabetes, and heart rhythm problems in the region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market in 2018. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cardiopulmonary disease diagnostics and treatment market are Cardinal Health, Cosmed Medical, GE Healthcare, Halma plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Masimo Corporation, and Vyaire Medical Inc.