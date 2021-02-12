Lip Care Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares 2017–2026

A volume CAGR of 4.0% has been envisaged for the global market for lip care during the forecast period (2017-2026) by a recently collated report of Fact.MR. Revenues from the lip care market across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 3,700 Mn by 2026-end.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=495

The surging importance of grooming, in tandem with increasing interest in presentable appearance among the aspirational, urban population in order to create positive impression has provided numerous growth opportunities for the global cosmetics industry. Emerging interest of working professionals in personal grooming on account of improving living standards is driving innovations in cosmetic products, and lip care has been no exception. A wide range of revolutionary products of lip care have been launched around the world, and these products have an aesthetic appeal for grabbing attention of consumers, in turn fuelling sales. The lip care products are gaining immense traction within the beauty- & health-conscious consumers, as they deliver protection & nourishment to lips against harmful sun rays, and drying effects of cold & wind.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=495

However, chemicals employed in the production of lip care products are being considered as harmful to health, which in turn has resulted into the consumer inclination toward organic lip care products. Leading players in the market are therefore introducing organic and multi-purpose lip care products for sustaining alongside growing trends. Demand for sun protection factor-based (SPF-based) lip care products from the youth population is a major trend being observed worldwide. Various entertaining & convincing advertisements, which promote use of lip care products, coupled with endorsements by celebrities on television and social media will further accelerate lip care products sales in the upcoming years.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=495

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates