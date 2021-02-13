Rise and Opportunities in Baby Monitor Market, Poised to Register Downturn due to COVID-19 Pandemic

With increasing focus on child care and baby safety coupled with an increase in working population across the globe, child and baby monitoring has become a topic of prime importance. With this several players have been involved in developing advanced baby care accessories and products with a view to extend their capabilities in child care. Baby monitors, a crucial development, assists parents to monitor movements of their child closely, and these products are to gain significant importance in the years to follow.

According to Fact.MR, the global market for baby monitors is expected to witness high demand in the coming years. The global baby monitors market, as foreseen by Fact.MR, is expected to grow at a volume CAGR of 7.8% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026. The sale of baby monitors is estimated to touch a valuation of around US$ 1200 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2026). This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding baby safety, increased per capita expenditure on baby care accessories owing to growing GDP per capita across regions and developments in baby monitoring devices.

Several baby monitoring devices have been developed, for instance, baby audio monitors, video screening and movement monitors, that support either wired or wireless, enabling parents to observe their baby movements. Key manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of baby monitoring include Fisher Price, Safety 1st, Graco, Motorola, Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., VTech, Sony Corporation, Platinum Angelcare, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Online Retailing to Support the Growth of Baby Monitor Market

E-commerce has supported various industries by playing a significant role in pushing the sales of several products across regions. Users, with ease and convenience can purchase a product or device from home, and also avail numerous offers that come along with the product. Bay monitors, being no exception, are being purchased on a large scale via online retailing. With increasing adherence to online retailing, the sale of baby monitors is expected to increase in the coming years. According to this research report, the sale of baby monitors through online retailing is projected to expand at a stellar rate in during the forecast period owing to a large customer base opting for online retailing options for purchasing baby care accessories such as baby monitors.

