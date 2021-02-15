Process Orchestration Market Demand, Industry Size, Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue and Regional Forecast To 2023

Process Orchestration Market Research Report, By Function (Marketing Human Resource Management, Finance and Accounting), Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Type (Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) Industrial Vertical (BFSI) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Process orchestration is referred as workflow or orchestration process of services. It defines the internal control flow structure and provides details on the execution constraints of activities and occurrences of events of a process. Resource and data information can also be depicted in process orchestrations. This increases the business of the organizations and enterprises.

Key players

The key players in the process orchestration market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are –are SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), CA Technologies (US), ServiceNow Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), BMC Software Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Newgen Software Technologies Limited (US), Software AG (Germany), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Wipro (India), Micro Focus International PLC (UK). These players contribute a major share in the growth of process orchestration market.

Regional Analysis

The global market for process orchestration is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of process orchestration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is the dominating region due to presence of various industries in the region that are adopting the process orchestration to cut-off the expense and increase the working and planning efficiency. Additionally, the presence of various players in the region such as CA Technologies, ServiceNow Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, BMC Software Inc IBM, Oracle and others in the region are contributing in the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rising awareness among the organization and enterprises towards the benefit of process orchestration such as the increased planning and working efficiency. The tendency of orchestration to optimize the process to eliminate redundancies is also boosting the market to grow in the region.

