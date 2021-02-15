System on Module (SOM) Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2025 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- EMAC, AAEON Technology

Business Overview In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the forecast period, the global market 2021 is expected to expand rapidly, ensuring a significant market valuation and a healthy CAGR of 15% over the review period. The rise in Demand for Wireless and Portable Equipment Driving the Global System on Module Market

The expansion of the global System on Module (SoM) market across the review period 2018 to 2025 can be at 15% CAGR. The SoM market was recorded at USD 1.40 Bn in 2018. By 2025, the SoM market can value at USD 3.60 Bn, considering the effect of coronavirus.

A system on a module (SOM) is a board-level circuit that implements a system function in a single module. It may implement analog and digital functions on a single board. A common application of the system on a module is in the field of embedded systems which is contrary to the single-board computer; a SOM provides an important function like a system on a chip (SoC). The equipment integrated into the SOM asks for a high level of interconnection for causes like timing, speed, bus-width, etc., in a higher level integrated module. There are advantages in constructing a SOM, as for SoC; one considerable result is to lessen the cost of the baseboard or the main PCB. The other two advantages of SOMs are reusability of design and also that they can be integrated into several embedded computer applications. The SoM can be used in several applications including deep learning, eBook reader, automation, wearable, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), industrial control, test and measurement, medical imaging, drone, among others.

Engineers are facing obstruction to innovate ways to design equipment that would enhance the intelligence, connectivity, and performance and at the same time reducing the cost, consumption of power and the size of equipment. In cases like these, SoM is considered the perfect platform for fast and focused product design. In the healthcare sector, the adoption of SoM can facilitate real-time health diagnosis with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI), embedded systems, and hence, giving better and appropriate results which are promoting the usage of developed embedded systems in medical equipment. Additionally, the rise in demand for wireless and portable equipment such as smart wearable medical fabric is likely to increase the growth of the System of Module (SoM) market 2021. Developed robotics consisting of compact & highly-powerful embedded systems is in great demand. Hence, the adoption of Industry 4.0 and the increasing demand for developed robotics is believed to increase the expansion of the market in the coming future. However, system complexity in x86-based modules of SoM is obstructing the rise of the market.

Key Players

The organizations participating in the expansion of the global SoM market are EMAC, Inc. (US), AAEON Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), Avnet, Inc. (the US), Axiomtek Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Toradex (Switzerland), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), Microchip Technology, Inc. (US), Connect Tech, Inc. (Canada), Congatec AG (Germany), National Instruments Corporation (US), Kontron S&T AG (Germany), Eurotech, Inc. (US), SECO S.p.An (Italy), TechNexion Ltd (Taiwan), Phytic (Germany), and VIA Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan).

Regions Dominating the Global SoM Market

The APAC region acquires the maximum market share owing to the adoption of smart factory and Industry 4.0 trends for the betterment and to increase the efficiency and usability of embedded systems which has increased their requirement. North America followed by Europe is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the forthcoming future due to the adoption of industrial automation and robotics in nations like the UK, the US, Germany, and France. The requirement for embedded systems in industrial automation and robotics is likely to increase the expansion of the SoM market in these potent regions. The Middle East and African region are anticipated to exhibit considerable expansion due to the high usage of electronic solutions and embedded computing across several industries of this region.

The producers generally concentrate on manufacturing systems on modules that are flexible and small and can be utilized for industrial applications asking for reliability, high performance and cost-effective embedded platforms for creating end-products. Due to the fast-growing embedded market, the important players in the market pay more attention to giving higher quality SoM solutions concerning price and performance to be competitive enough in the market

The Progressive Sectors

The global SoM market flourishes in the field of power architecture, architecture, and x86 architecture. The SoM has various applications which are also a progressive vertical. The vertical consists of test and measurement, industrial automation, entertainment, medical and others.

The market seems to expand with an upward trajectory. With the presence of several major players in the market, there is a fierce competition prevailing. With the factors positively driving the market, the market is on the path of expansion.

